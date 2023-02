Indiana snapped its five-game winning streak with a tough loss on the road to the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday night.

The Hoosiers struggled all night long to deal with the versatility of the Terrapins on the offensive end. And, offensively there was very little rhythm the entire evening.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was slowed down, but it still translated into an 18-point and 20-rebound performance.

Indiana now comes back to Assembly Hall for a big matchup against No. 1 Purdue.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's loss to Maryland: