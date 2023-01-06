Indiana returned to the court after a 13-day break to face an ailing Iowa team on the road. Despite a terrific start, the Hoosiers stumbled in a 91-89 loss to the Hawkeyes.

Mike Woodson made a tweak to the starting lineup, bringing in Tamar Bates and while Indiana got off to its best start of the season, the same issues seemed to pop up in late game situations.

One of the biggest storylines, however, was the injury to senior forward Race Thompson. He left in the first half with an apparent knee injury and did not return.

Indiana has now lost four of its last seven games, including three straight to power five opponents.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's loss to Iowa.