Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's loss at Iowa

Turnovers: IU had 21 combined turnovers in the last three games heading into the Iowa matchup but it was a significant step back on Thursday. The Hoosiers coughed it up 23 times and 14 in the second half -- leading to 34 points off of turnovers for the Hawkeyes. Indiana struggled against the Iowa press which led to most of the turnovers after halftime. It was a pathetic display of ball handling in which the IU point guards contributed to eight of the 23 turnovers.

This team is mentally soft: We have now seen it dating back to the previous staff... this team can't hold on to wins consistently. This is now another game in which IU had a significant lead and was very much outplaying the opponent. But, IU just can't seem to play with the lead. IU got punched in the mouth multiple times in the first half but responded. After halftime, the Hoosiers got tight and weren't able to sustain any big Iowa runs. One or two punches and IU was done. This team needs to become a lot tougher mentally and do so now.

Inconsistent guard play... is consistent: The only thing that is consistent about IU's point guards is the inconsistent play they provide. Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee combined for 27 points and one turnover against Minnesota and both played well against Ohio State. But, Thursday they combined for nine points on 3-of-12 shooting and eight turnovers. There was little ability to calm the offense down when it needed a calming voice. These two need to figure it out in order for IU to be the best team they can be.

Bench was nonexistent: IU's bench was once again nonexistent in a game in which they were needed. After IU went up 10 in the first half, the second unit failed to maintain that lead and allowed Iowa to go on a 7-0 run. That was the case for the majority of the game. If and when Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson got some rest, the Hoosiers failed to maintain a lead. IU needs more production from guys like Tamar Bates, Jordan Geronimo and Michael Durr in order to be successful.

8th straight road loss: It is what it is at this point. IU just can't seem to win on the road and has lost eight straight games dating back to last season. In all four road games this year, IU has had the lead at some point and in three of them, it had the lead in the second half. The Hoosiers have, unfortunately, played no more than 30-35 minutes of basketball on the road and that has resulted in an 0-4 record. Last night was no different.

Atrocious second half: After a 48-point first half, IU scored just 26 after halftime and was outscored by 16. An 11-point lead with 2:25 left in the first turned into a 10-point deficit at one point in the second half. IU had 14 turnovers, shot 9-of-22 and had just six assists. They also gave up 42 points to the Hawkeyes and were out rebounded 22-15 resulting in a 10-1 edge for Iowa in second-chance points. Nothing went right for the Hoosiers after halftime.