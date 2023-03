The Indiana basketball program heads into its Big Ten Tournament as the 3-seed and a double-bye -- something that didn't look possible just a little over a month ago.

Indiana started off Big Ten play 1-4 before winning eight of the next nine conference games. The Hoosiers finished the season 12-8 in Big Ten play.

Friday night begins play for the Hoosiers who will play the winner of No. 6-seeded Maryland or No. 14 Minnesota.

Here are some key storylines and trends to watch for Indiana as it begins the Big Ten Tournament on Friday: