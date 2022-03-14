Quick Hitters: Key stats about Indiana's NCAA Tournament opponent Wyoming

The 20-13 Hoosiers will face off against Wyoming in the First-Four game in Dayton on Tuesday night at 9:10 pm ET. The winner will go on to face the No. 6 seed in the East Region, St. Mary's, on Thursday at 7:20 pm ET in Portland, Oregon.

Wyoming and the point-forward offense: The Cowboys had no real true point guard on its roster coming into this year but they did have returning wing Hunter Maldonado. The 6-foot-7 perimeter player became the de facto playmaker and ball handler this season. He is averaging 6.3 assists per game this season -- sixth in the NCAA -- after averaging 4.3 assists per game over the last two years. He has 13 games with at least seven assists and four games with 10 or more. With his frame and size, he like to use a lot of ball screens to create different mismatches.

The big-two: Wyoming is led by Maldonado but he has a terrific front court player right next to him in 6-foot-9 Graham Ike. Ike is averaging 19.6 points per game and 9.6 rebounds, while having nine games with at least 25 points. He adds 14 double-doubles so far this year as well. As a pair, they combine for 52.1 percent of Wyoming's points per game, 43.1 percent of its rebounds and 66.7 percent of the teams assists.

Inside-out game: With Ike, Wyoming plays much more of an inside and two-point game than it does on the perimeter. While it shoots 34.3 percent as a team from three, barely a third of its made field goals come from three. The Cowboys shoot 54.5 percent on 2s this season. On the roster, there are just three players who shoot it consistently over 35 percent from three. The player who has the second most 3s attempted on the season, Xavier DuSell, shoots only 32.9 percent. As a group, four players are shooting 46 percent or better on 2s.

Free-throws: Indiana is a team that gets to the free throw line a decent amount, but Wyoming does it at a better rate, shoots a better percentage and doesn't foul as much on the other end. Wyoming shoots 72.7 percent as a team from the foul line on 20 attempts per game. Nine games, it has shot at least 25 free throws, shooting at least 68 percent as a team in seven of them. In total, 23 games the Cowboys have shot at least 70 percent. On the flip side, Wyoming has just one game this season in which it has committed 20 or more fouls... opponents have done so in nine games against the Hoosiers.

Lack of depth: Wyoming only has eight players averaging 11 minutes per game or more, and just one player off of the bench who averages 15+ -- Brendon Wenzel at 22.4 minutes a game. Two of the three guys in the rotation off of the bench are guards with Hunter Thompson a 6-foot-10 forward who averages just 11 minutes a game. In total, Wyoming has just 20.9 percent of its total minutes come from reserves -- ranked No. 342 in KenPom (D-1 avg = 30.7%).

Limping across the finish line: Wyoming was in control of its NCAA Tournament bid until the last month when it has now lost five of the last nine games. All of those losses have come by single-digits but all by at least two possessions. The Cowboys did take three of those losses against tournament teams such as Colorado State, San Diego State and Boise State, but nonetheless, the confidence that was once there earlier in the season is a bit fractured the way the season ended.