Quick Hitters: Initial takeaways from Big Ten Media Days
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
The Big Ten conference officially kicked off their 2022 football season with their annual Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis on Tuesday.
Head coach Tom Allen was joined by DB Tiawan Mullen, LB Cam Jones, and TE AJ Barner as Indiana's representatives for the day.
So, before we completely dive in to all the ins and outs of what this season will have to offer, let's take a look at some of the initial talking points that arose from a bird's-eye view.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news