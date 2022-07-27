 TheHoosier - Quick Hitters: Initial takeaways from Big Ten Media Days
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-27 11:09:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Quick Hitters: Initial takeaways from Big Ten Media Days

Mason Williams • TheHoosier
Staff Writer/Video Producer
@mvsonwilliams

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

The Big Ten conference officially kicked off their 2022 football season with their annual Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Head coach Tom Allen was joined by DB Tiawan Mullen, LB Cam Jones, and TE AJ Barner as Indiana's representatives for the day.

So, before we completely dive in to all the ins and outs of what this season will have to offer, let's take a look at some of the initial talking points that arose from a bird's-eye view.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen stands at the podium during his initial press conference Tuesday.
Indiana head coach Tom Allen stands at the podium during his initial press conference Tuesday.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}