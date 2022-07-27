Quick Hitters: Initial takeaways from Big Ten Media Days

The Big Ten conference officially kicked off their 2022 football season with their annual Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Head coach Tom Allen was joined by DB Tiawan Mullen, LB Cam Jones, and TE AJ Barner as Indiana's representatives for the day.

So, before we completely dive in to all the ins and outs of what this season will have to offer, let's take a look at some of the initial talking points that arose from a bird's-eye view.