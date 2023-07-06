Opening statement

Just wanted to say that’s it good to be back home and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with this wonderful program they call Indiana basketball. It should be a lot of fun. And I hold Coach Woodson in high regard and that’s one of the reasons I’m back. He’s highly respected, I really love the guy. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun and I’m really looking forward to it.

On how the opportunity came about

Yeah I had a good conversation with Woody last summer. We just talked a little bit over the summer last year and had some good conversations. After a while, when the seasons started for us (Indianapolis Pacers) and them (Indiana Hoosiers) there weren’t really any talks at all. Then, once our seasons was over with about a week or so later than their season, Woody gave me a call and we started talking a little bit more. He stressed talking about the opportunity of coming back here. I guess the new rule is that you can work with players on the court now in a player development role. I thought it would be an interesting deal. I had a really interesting conversation with Woody and, like I said, I’ve always held the man in high regard. I’ve known the man for a long time and he’s a hell of coach. I figured I could come back and help him and also learn from him. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.

On specific focus with players

Player development. Develop them on and off the court. On the court, try and help them get better as basketball players. Off the court, try to help them understand be good young men in society. That’s what it’s all about for me. I’ve always been the type of person that wants to pay it forward. A lot of people have helped me along the way and I want to help do the same thing.

On favorite IU memories as a player

It’s meant an awful lot to me and will always mean an awful lot, like all the players that have come through here and all the fans that have lived and died by this program and still do. That’s what it’s all about to me. This program has always had a great tradition and I’ve always enjoyed watching this program grow. You have your good moments and your bad moments, but that’s the nature of it. I love this program. Have always loved it. Happy to have the opportunity to come back again.

On working with 2013 Indiana team

It’s all about playing collectively. That 2013 team, they had some great guys on that team. Cody Zeller, Victor Oladipo, Will Sheehey, Christian Watford, Jordan Hulls. Those guys and Yogi (Ferrell) came in and they clicked. That’s all I try to do. I want these guys to understand the team concept. This is a team game. And these guys here, I got a chance to see these guys practice yesterday. They have some of the same abilities that they 2013 team had. But you have to have the chemistry and the work ethic. I always tell guys, ‘Hey, you’re head and heart determine how successful you’re going to be. Not only on the basketball court, but in life.’ That’s what I’m going to try to tell them. Go out there and play your hearts out, doing everything hard and play together. If you do those things, you’re going to be successful no matter what.

On why he made the move

Woody. At that time, I hadn’t really considered coming back to college. Woody was a determining factor for me. I’ve had so much respect for the man, what he’s done, what he’s been able to do. I’ve known him forever, a long time, since I was a player here. He and his staff that he’s put together is what really brough me here. The fact that I’m able to be a part of that means a lot to me. I appreciate Woody including me in his dream so to speak.

On the importance of former players being involved with the program

I think it’s very important. Obviously, when you come from a winning tradition like Indiana has always had, you look at the blue bloods like Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina who all brough their guys back. I think it’s always good to have guys come back and contribute to the program that helped them get to where they are right now. That’s all I try to do. It’s never been about money for me, never has been. It not about anything for me. It’s all about paying it forward and doing what’s best for the program that has been good to me over the years. I think it’s very important.

On the coaching staff relationships

I think between me, Jordan and Woody, I think both know that I’m the better player, but, no, the comradery is great. You think about different generations, you have Woody, myself and Jordan Hulls who all know about the pulse of Indiana basketball. We are all from the same state. Jordan from Bloomington, me from Indiana, me from Evansville we all know about the state perspective. Growing up in this state, knowing about basketball, the comradery and the chemistry is automatically there for whatever reason. I had the opportunity and privilege to work with Jordan back in 2012-13 and I relish the opportunity to work with him again. I think it’s great.

On relationship with Woodson

I met him when I was a player here and I was going through a tough time as a player. I think I played a lot of basketball as a player that summer. I think I might have played in the world university games or something like that. I had played a lot of basketball and my body just wasn’t doing right. Once the season rolled around, I was struggling at the beginning of my junior year and he sat me down and talked to me. He and Scott May and our relationship bloomed from there. Coaching in the pros, I always went out of my way to talk to him and saw him and had a great conversation. Our relationship has always been great. He understands the game, understands what it takes and understands how to help players grow and be the best players they can possibly be.

On how changes with college sports affects his role

To me, basketball is basketball. Obviously, the NIL is a pretty important now with the transfer portal the way it is. I think when it was 2012-13, I think it was maybe 500-600, now it’s well over 1,000 every summer. You have to be able to adapt to it. And with the NIL situation, you have to be able to adapt to that as well. I think, Coach Woodson and his staff have done a great job of adapting to that the last couple of years with getting some really good players in here. The NIL situation, that’s something in itself. I think the athletic department has done a wonderful job of raising that up and giving these student athletes opportunities to make money while they’re playing the sport they love. I think it’s a little bit different, but at the end of the day it’s still basketball. You want to get them in here and try and win. That’s what you want to try to do. I think we can win. This team has a lot of potential. They can be better than last year’s team. But it’s up to them. How good they want to be and I look forward to helping them achieve that goal.

On IU making the tournament in Woodson’s first two seasons and importance of that

It’s very important. Woody’s first two years, automatically, he comes in and we get to the tournament, which is a wonderful success. Obviously, you want to do that every year, but you’re only as good as your players. You have to be able to recruit, go get the best talent you can and get that talent to play together. I think Coach Woodson and his staff have done a wonderful job this summer through the portal and recruitment of getting guys in here and having a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. Now, with the in-state basketball landscape, with the transfers you never know who is going to get to the Final Four. You saw that with Dusty [May’s] team at Florida Atlantic that made it the Final Four. You have all kinds of teams out there that have the opportunity to get to the NCAA team and get to the Final Four. Back when I played, you already knew was going to be going far in the tournament. I think my senior year, the reporters had seven teams that would make the Final Four and they were exactly right because we all knew who was going to get there and have a chance to win the national championship. It’s different now. Winning tends to be a little bit tougher. At the end of the day, if you go out and coach a team the best way you possibly can and get them to understand that it’s you out there trying to get wins and we’re just trying to help you get there. It’s up to our guys to get to the Tournament and make hay when they get to the tournament and go far and try to win the national championship. That’s the same trying to win the conference title. It’s up to these guys and how good they want to be. That’s what we try to do. We try to push them the best we can and see where it takes us.

On who influenced him as a player

My high school coaches, my AAU coaches, Brad and Coach Van Deer, my high school coach, Coach Knight helping me, Ron Felling, Dan Dakich, all those guys. Norm Ellenburger and then they all helped me achieve my goal. When I was coming up through college, I had no idea that. I was going to be playing in the NBA or be playing for a long period of time over a decade and have success doing it. For me, it’s all about people pushing you and getting you to your goal. Nobody can do it alone and it doesn’t matter if it’s a team sport of you’re playing golf or tennis or anything of that nature, there’s people that are going to help you get there. That’s what I try to do. For me, looking for nothing in return. I just want to do what God put me on this earth to do – help people. I think that’s what God puts us all on this earth to do --- help people and achieve their goals because you’ve got there, deserved it, earned it. It’s time for you to help the next person achieve their success. That’s what it’s all about for me.

On developing players who are in school for different period of times

It can be tough a little bit, but at the same time you have to be able to relish the opportunity. With Jalen Hood-Schifino and what he’s done in a year’s time and becoming a first-round draft pick, that’s huge. You have another player like Trayce Jackson-Davis, who stayed four years and did some great things and he got drafted and is with the Golden State Warriors. It’s a little bit of a give and take. You’re trying to help these guys get better. Even if it’s for one year or four years, you want them to improve and to be better than when they came here. That’s what we try to do. What Woody did with Jalen and Trayce, getting them to the point and Race [Thompson] and those guys, they were better now then when they came in. That’s what it’s all about.