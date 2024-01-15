The Hoosiers are 4-2 in conference play this season, and have avoided "bad" losses to this point. The narrative for the season, however, is still mostly one of disappointment. Indiana has looked bad on the road. They rank extremely low in the computers. And they don't have a signature win.

Matt Painter isn't a fan of court storms. Though he raised some good points about the subject recently, Indiana fans are hoping to celebrate on the court for a third straight year against his Purdue Boilermakers. The Hoosier faithful have ended up storming the court in each of their last two meetings with Purdue in Bloomington, and they'll try to do it again on Tuesday night. The Boilers will be favored and will present a massive challenge for Indiana. Another thing the team in black will present: Opportunity.

"We know we've got a hell of an opponent coming in here tomorrow, and we've got to do all the necessary things to win," said Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson. "We've got to rebound the ball, not turn it over, and you've got to share it and get shots, and it helps if you can put the ball in the hole. All those things tie in together in terms of you winning basketball games."

The Boilers have been knocked off twice this season with road losses at Northwestern and Nebraska. They still come in as the number two team in the country, and after getting swept by the Hoosiers last season, will probably be out for blood this year. They also present an even greater challenge for Indiana this time around. Purdue is even deeper and better than a year ago, while the Hoosiers don't have Trayce Jackson-Davis or Jalen Hood-Schifino to go to war with.

Despite all of that, it's still a rivalry game. And it's still Assembly Hall.

"They want to beat us as badly as we want to beat them," said Woodson. "It's been that way. I think it's great for college basketball. They have their fan base, and we have our fan base. When you go there, it's the same way. When they come here, our fans are unbelievable."

Mike Woodson is 3-1 against Purdue, and the Boilers have been ranked #1, #4, and #5 in those three wins. If Indiana wants to be an NCAA Tournament team this season, they're going to have to rack up some resume-building victories. A record of 12-5 (4-2) to start your season would normally put you in a solid position. That's not the case this year, as the conference continues to look weak after the top few teams. If Indiana needs a big win, there's no greater opportunity than playing one of the nation's top teams.

"Every game is important, that's how I approach it," said Woodson. "We take it one game at a time, we prepare. Yes, we are a young team, hadn't been together, and a lot of these guys hadn't been in big games like this. It's my job to get them ready and calm them down if they come out not ready, and see where it leads us, man."

Even though every game is important, Woodson added: "You can't ask for bigger games than this. Like I said, this is what fans like to see. It's good for college basketball. We'll just see what happens tomorrow night."

Will the Hoosiers be ready for the challenge? Opportunity awaits.

