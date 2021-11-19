Preview: Indiana to face Minnesota at home on Senior Day
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana's six turnovers in a 38-3 loss against Rutgers last week are the same number of games the Hoosiers have lost consecutively. With the season's conclusion on the horizon, IU has two more opportunities to earn a win and salvage what remains of a losing season.
The first chance begins this weekend when IU hosts Minnesota. So far, preparation on the practice field hasn't led to consistent losses. It's been the performance on the playing field.
"Preparation-wise, that's not been the issue," head coach Tom Allen said in a press conference on Monday. "It's about how we're playing."
While it's difficult to quantify how much fight the team has left, one certainty is injuries have severely impacted performance.
"We still aren't to the level as a program where we can, you know, absorb all those hits depth-wise," Allen said. "We're making progress in that area without question. But to handle that many -- and I don't know if I've been anywhere yet that's had that much depth to handle that many losses."
IU's struggle in handling multiple injuries at one position was evident in its loss to Rutgers. The running backs had little impact on the game as quarterback Jack Tuttle was the leading rusher with 16 yards.
"Taking the running back room, for example, in this last week's game, you've got, you know, top four guys that started fall camp aren't there (due to injury)," Allen said.
Though injuries have made it more challenging to win games, Saturday's game is Senior Day and a moment for the team to have a successful sendoff on its home field this season.
It's an opportunity to play for more than a victory in the win column, much like Rutgers battling in a regular-season matchup to contend for a bowl game.
"Got senior day coming up on Saturday," Allen said. "A special group of guys, a long list of guys that will be recognized. And they've earned the right for us to finish strong and play with the level of intensity, toughness and passion that I know is the standard here and expectation."
Minnesota has also suffered injuries at the running back position, with starter Mohamed Ibrahim and backup Trey Potts each undergoing season-ending injuries.
Redshirt freshman Ky Thomas filled in as the starter, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt and scoring two touchdowns.
IU's defense earlier in the season was relatively effective in stopping the run, given the challenging schedule. However, the defense has slipped lately, allowing 218 rushing yards against Rutgers.
IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren explained why the defense has struggled with defending the run in past weeks in a press conference on Monday.
"As you have some of those pieces missing, the continuity of that unit (defense) when a team is just committed to running the ball 50, 60, 70, whatever the time is a game, I think that does hurt you," Warren said.
Unfortunately for IU's defense, Minnesota is a team that leans on running the ball. The Golden Gophers average 205.6 rushing yards per game and 160.2 passing yards. Thomas has rushed for more than 100 yards in three of his six appearances.
However, it's also important to note that the Golden Gophers are coming off a pair of losses to Illinois and Iowa, where they averaged 139 total rushing yards.
If Minnesota can effectively run through IU's defense, it could extend the Hoosiers' six-game losing streak and prolong their winless streak against conference opponents.
The game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20th at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on Big Ten Network.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.