Preview: Indiana to face Minnesota at home on Senior Day

Indiana's six turnovers in a 38-3 loss against Rutgers last week are the same number of games the Hoosiers have lost consecutively. With the season's conclusion on the horizon, IU has two more opportunities to earn a win and salvage what remains of a losing season.

The first chance begins this weekend when IU hosts Minnesota. So far, preparation on the practice field hasn't led to consistent losses. It's been the performance on the playing field.

"Preparation-wise, that's not been the issue," head coach Tom Allen said in a press conference on Monday. "It's about how we're playing."

While it's difficult to quantify how much fight the team has left, one certainty is injuries have severely impacted performance.

"We still aren't to the level as a program where we can, you know, absorb all those hits depth-wise," Allen said. "We're making progress in that area without question. But to handle that many -- and I don't know if I've been anywhere yet that's had that much depth to handle that many losses."

IU's struggle in handling multiple injuries at one position was evident in its loss to Rutgers. The running backs had little impact on the game as quarterback Jack Tuttle was the leading rusher with 16 yards.

"Taking the running back room, for example, in this last week's game, you've got, you know, top four guys that started fall camp aren't there (due to injury)," Allen said.

Though injuries have made it more challenging to win games, Saturday's game is Senior Day and a moment for the team to have a successful sendoff on its home field this season.

It's an opportunity to play for more than a victory in the win column, much like Rutgers battling in a regular-season matchup to contend for a bowl game.

"Got senior day coming up on Saturday," Allen said. "A special group of guys, a long list of guys that will be recognized. And they've earned the right for us to finish strong and play with the level of intensity, toughness and passion that I know is the standard here and expectation."