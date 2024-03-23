BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - 4-seeded Indiana begins its NCAA Tournament journey on Saturday afternoon against 13-seeded Fairfield in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. As the No. 4 seed, the Hoosiers are hosting the first two rounds of the tournament inside Assembly Hall. Two weeks ago, (3) Indiana was bounced out of the Big Ten Tournament in the quarterfinals by (6) Michigan. The Hoosiers took a 14-point lead into the halftime locker rooms before the Wolverines turned in a dominant second half performance, taking down Indiana 69-56. Indiana (24-5 overall, 15-3 in conference play) finished the season undefeated (15-0) inside the friendly confines of Assembly Hall -- an important note given that the Hoosiers are hosting the first two rounds of the tournament again this year. Indian finished third in the Big Ten regular season standings this year. All-American Mackenzie Holmes led the scoring charge for Indiana this year, averaging 20.0 points per game while pulling down 6.9 rebounds a contest as well. She shot a nation's-best 66.7% from the field this season. Fairfield (31-1 overall, 20-0 in MAAC play) finished the season ranked No. 25 in the final AP Poll of the season. The Stags lone loss of the season came back in November on the road against Vanderbilt. Janelle Brown is the 2023-24 MAAC Player of the Year, she runs the show for Fairfield. Brown averaged 13.6 points and 3.6 rebounds on 44.8% shooting from 3-point range this past season. Brown isn't even the leading scorer for the Stags, that would be 6-foor-1 forward Meghan Andersen. Andersen led the team with 15.2 points per game on 51.8% shooting from the field this year. It's that time of year, it's march and madness is in the air. It's win-or-go-home for both teams. Before the first round matchup, preview Indiana's opponents, the Fairfield Stags.

Advertisement

Opponent Preview

Head Coach: Carly Thibault-Dudonis Career Record: 46-16 at Fairfield, 46-16 overall Second season at Fairfield, second season overall Fairfield is Thibault-Dudonis' first career head coaching stop. After a rock first campaign with the Stags -- Fairfield went 15-15 in Thibault-Dudonis' first season last year -- the second year head coach has taken her squad to another level. The 31 games that Fairfield has won this season is a program record. The Stags finished the season ranked just inside the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history. It's taken just two years for Thibault-Dudonis to take this Fairfield team to heights its never seen before. Thibault-Dudonis comes from a coaching family. Her father, Mike, was a three-time WNBA Coach of the Year with the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics. He's also spent some time in the NBA as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks. Thibault-Dudonis' brother, Eric, is the current head coach of the Mystics in the WNBA. Thibault-Dudonis got her coaching start at Eastern Michigan, where she spent three season. She then made her way to the SEC, working as a recruiting coordinator for Mississippi State. Then, after four seasons working as a recruiting coordinator and defensive coordinator with Minnesota, Thibault-Dudonis finally got her first head coaching gig with the Stags.

This Season

NET Ranking: 89th On the offensive side of the ball, Fairfield is a team that loves to push the tempo. The Stags like to get out and run in transition and take a lot of 3-pointers. Averaging 73.0 points per game as a team this year, Fairfield is top 15 in the country in both 3-point attempts a game and 3-point makes a game. The Stags make 8.8 of their 26.4 attempts from behind the arc per game. They shoot 33.3% from distance. Because of their threat to get hot from downtown, as well as their transition prowess, Fairfield is an incredibly efficient team from 2-point range. That Stags ranked third in the country this season, shooting 57.9% from inside the arc as a team. That's in large part due to Fairfield's ability to get easy looks in the paint by attacking closeouts. Opposing teams typically try and run Fairfield off the 3-point line, leaving driving lanes open for the Stags to attack. Additionally, because of the Stags' up-tempo style of play, they're able to get quick and easy points in transition on a relatively consistent basis. On the other side of the ball, Fairfield is tough. The Stags have held their opponents this season to an average of 54.1 points per contest. That is the sixth-best mark in the entire country. Opposing teams make the second-fewest field goals per game (18.8) in the nation. Fairfield holds its opponents to 35.6% shooting from the field -- 12th in the country -- and 27.6% from 3-point range (27th in the country). In addition to their stout half court defense, the Stags are also a great rebounding team, most great defensive teams are. Fairfield is 19th in the country in rebounds per game, the Stags pull down the 11th most defensive boards a contest in the nation. They force teams into tough shots and secure the defensive rebound to close out the possession more often than not. The Stags also average 1.9 blocks per game, that ranks fifth in the country.

- The engine and leader of Fairfield's squad is Janelle Brown. Brown is the 2023-24 MAAC Player of the Year, she's averaging 13.6 points per game this season. Brown has added 4.3 rebounds per game and 3.6 assists per game this season on 57.8/44.8/82.4 shooting splits. She was named the MAAC Tournament MVP after averaging 16.7 points a game, leading her Stags to the conference tournament championship. - 6-foot-1 forward Meghan Andersen has been Fairfield's leading scorer throughout the season. The freshman was named the MAAC's Rookie of the Year after posting 15.2 points and 5.3 rebounds a game on 51.8% shooting from the floor. Andersen is a threat to knock down shots from distance as well, she shot 36.2% from downtown this season on 5.5 attempts per game. Andersen is the team's leading shot blocker, accounting for 1.4 of Fairfield's 1.9 blocks a game. - Brown's backcourt partner, Kaety L'Amoreaux, is another small and energetic guard in Fairfield's backcourt. L'Amoreaux is averaging 10.3 points per game this season, while shooting 36.2% from the field and 31.3% from behind the arc this season. - On the wing, Emina Selimovic is a do-it-all type of player. She was an All-MAAC honoree this past season with the Stags. Selimovic comes into the NCAA Tournament averaging 9.8 points per contest on 30.8% shooting from downtown. In the MAAC Conference Tournament, the third-year wing averaged 10.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. - A junior out of Grand Prairie, Texas, Kendall McGruder is one of the best 3-point shooters on this Stags team. She's draining 37.5% of her 5.1 3-point attempts per game this season, while tallying 8.2 points per contest. The North Texas transfer is four for her last nine from distance entering the NCAA Tournament.

Quick Hitters