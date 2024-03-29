BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - 4-seeded Indiana survived a round of 32 scare versus 5-seeded Oklahoma on Monday, advancing to the program's third Sweet Sixteen in four seasons. Indiana (26-5 overall, 15-3 in Big Ten play) found its season in jeopardy, trailing Oklahoma around halfway through the fourth quarter. However, with her career hanging in the balance, Indiana's All-American Mackenzie Holmes took over late in the fourth quarter. She poured in 29 points on the night -- and Indiana program record for points in a single NCAA Tournament game -- and dominated the fourth quarter. Holmes scored 12 points in the final frame on 5-6 shooting from the floor as she willed the Hoosiers to victory. South Carolina (34-0 overall, 16-0 in SEC play) has steamrolled all of its competition this season, that was no different in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The No. 1 overall seed opened up the tournament with a 91-39 victory over Presbyterian. The Gamecocks then followed that up with a dominant 88-41 win over North Carolina on Sunday. MiLaysia Fulwiley led the scoring charge for South Carolina, posting a 20 point, nine rebound performance. Fulwiley was one of five Gamecocks that scored in double-figures against the Tar Heels. At one point in the first half, South Carolina exploded on a 43-11 run, getting out to a 56-19 lead at the halftime break before coasting across the finish line. Friday evening's clash between the Hoosiers and the Gamecocks will be played in Albany, N.Y. with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line. Prior to the matchup, get to know Indiana's Sweet Sixteen opponent, the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Opponent Preview

Head Coach: Dawn Staley Career Record: 402-106 at South Carolina, 574-186 overall 15th season at South Carolina, 23rd season overall

Ever since Dawn Staley was hired back in May of 2008, South Carolina has been a consistent threat to win national championships. Staley has led the Gamecocks to two national titles and five of the last eight Final Fours during her time with the program. One of the most decorated USA Basketball head coaches of all time, Staley has headed the United States' Senior national Team since 2017. She's guided the U.S to gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well as the 2018 FIBA World Cup. A fantastic player in her day, Staley was a two-time Naismith Trophy winner during her collegiate playing career at Virginia. Staley parlayed a successful college career into an eight year WNBA career. Staley came over to South Carolina following eight seasons as the head coach at Temple, where she won 20-plus games in six of those seasons. The Owls appeared in six NCAA Tournaments under Staley.

This Season

NET Ranking: 1st There's not much South Carolina doesn't do at an exceptional level, after all the Gamecocks are undefeated on the season. They boast one of the nation's top offenses and one of the top defenses. South Carolina is the true definition of a juggernaut. The only team to average more points per game than South Carolina this season is the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Gamecocks average 86.3 points a contest. A big reason they possess one of the countries best offenses is the efficiency in which the Gamecocks play with. South Carolina as a team shoots 49.8% from the field, that's fourth in the nation. South Carolina also shoots 39.8% from 3-point range, which ranks second in the country only behind the Indiana Hoosiers. To complete the trifecta, the Gamecocks shoot a top 15 percentage from inside the arc as well, shooting 53.1% on 2-point attempts this year. Shooting that efficiently typically stems from good ball and player movement. That's for sure the case with this South Carolina team. The Gamecocks average 18.8 assists a game, ranking 10th in the country in assists. The Gamecocks also happen to be one of the best defensive teams in the country. There's an argument to be made that South Carolina is actually better on the defensive end of the floor. For starters, the Gamecocks rank 11th in the country allowing 55.4 points per contest. Additionally, South Carolina forces opponents to shoot 34.1% from inside the arc -- the best mark in the country -- and 26.1% from deep -- the eighth best mark in the country. Overall, the Gamecocks' opponents are shooting 31.7% from the field this year. That is by far the low opponent field goal percentage in the country. South Carolina is second in the nation in defensive rebounding, a trademark of most great defensive teams. The Gamecocks also swat the most shots out of any team in women's college basketball. They reject 7.9 shots a game.

Players to Watch

- The Gamecocks aren't led by any one player, South Carolina has seven players who average north of eight points per game. However, the Gamecocks' leading scorer is 6-foot-7 center Kamilla Cardoso. Cardoso averaged 13.9 points per game this season on 58.4 shooting from the floor. She was also the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year this season after she averaged 2.6 blocks a game. - Te-Hina Paopao is South Carolina's third leading scorer, she averages 11.2 points per game. Paopao is one of the Gamecocks' best facilitators, averaging 3.8 assists a game this season. She's also one of the nation's most prolific long range shooters. The senior shot a nation's-best 47.6% from downtown this season, while attempting 5.0 long balls a game. - Another deadeye from 3-point range, junior Bree Hall has converted on 39.3% of her 3-point attempts this season. Hall averages 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this season. - Hall's backcourt partner, Raven Johnson, leads the Gamecocks in assists this season. Johnson averages 4.8 assists per game and still manages to score 8.0 points a contest as well. - Playing 19.2 minutes a game, forward Chloe Kitts scores 9.6 points per game this year for the Gamecocks. Not a threat to stretch the floor, Kitts shoots it at a 55.4% clip from the field, while pulling down 6.1 rebounds a contest. - Freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley doesn't start for South Carolina. She plays 18.9 minutes a game and is the Gamecocks' second leading scorer averaging 12.2 points per game. She shoots the ball at a 35.2% clip from distance.

Quick Hitters