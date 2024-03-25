BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Following a round of 64 victory over 13-seed Fairfield on Saturday, 4-seed Indiana faces another tough test in the round of 32, as 5-seed Oklahoma awaits in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. A strong second half performance pushed the Hoosiers over the Stags in Indiana's 89-56 first round win over Fairfield. A handful of defensive adjustments sparked the big dominant second half performance for the Hoosiers, as senior Sara Scalia poured in record 27 points. Indiana (25-5 overall, 15-3 in Big Ten play) led by four points at the half, but held Fairfield to 15 points and seven points in the third and fourth quarters respectively. Oklahoma (23-9 overall, 15-3 in Big 12 play) had to get around 12-seeded Florida Gulf Coast in the first round to advance to meet Indiana in round two. The Sooners overcame a 10-point first quarter deficit to grab a narrow 73-70 lead versus the Eagles. Forward Skylar Vann led the charge for Oklahoma. She totaled 24 points on the afternoon in the Sooners' first round victory. Forward Sahara Williams and guard Payton Verhulst both reached double figures as well. Williams posted 14 points in just 15 minutes of play, while Verhulst added 11 points, five assists and three rebounds. Monday will be the last game of the season played inside of Assembly Hall for the Hoosiers. Will Indiana, who's undefeated at home this season, remain that way, or will Oklahoma force the Hoosiers into a second consecutive second round exit. Before tip-off, take a look at Indiana's round of 32 opponents, the Oklahoma Sooners.

Opponent Preview

Head Coach: Jennie Baranczyk Career Record: 74-25 at Oklahoma, 266-121 overall Third season at Oklahoma, 12th season overall Currently in her third year with Oklahoma, Baranczyk was a back-to-back WBCA National Coach of the Year Finalist in her first two seasons in Norman. She's led the Sooners to consecutive 25-win seasons. Baranczyk led the program to its first Big 12 title since 2009 a season ago, prior the Sooners once again took home the Big 12 crown for a second straight year this season. Baranczyk began her coaching career as an assistant coach with Kansas State after a four-year playing career at Iowa. She's also held assistant coaching positions with Marquette and with Colorado. After eight years putting in her time as an assistant, Baranczyk got her first head coaching job with Drake in 2012. From 2012-2021, the Des Moines, Iowa native won 20-plus games six times with the Bulldogs. Baranczyk led Drake to three NCAA Tournaments during her time in Des Moines, claiming Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018.

This Season

NET Ranking: 28th This year's Oklahoma is predicated on one thing, offense. The gameplan game in and game out for the Sooners is to outscore their opponents. Oklahoma averages 76.7 points per game this season, a mark that ranks 24th in the country. What makes the Sooners so good offensively is their quick ball and player movement. This is a team that likes to run, Oklahoma wants to turn games into track meets. They aren't afraid to play 10 or 11 players on any given night. The Sooners take the ninth-most field goals per game in the nation and they make the 22nd most. Oklahoma attempts 25.5 3-pointers per game, 20th-most in the country. They make 8.1 long balls a game, that ranks 35th in the nation. Again, they're not afraid to take the first look available to them early in the shot clock. While Oklahoma certainly boasts a high-powered offense, the Sooners aren't model of consistency. Oklahoma's 42.6/31.7/70.7 shooting splits certainly don't jump off the page. The Big 12 regular season champs are outside the top 90 in all of those efficiency statistics. Perhaps the strongest aspect of Sooners' offensive attack, is their willingness to share the ball with each other. Oklahoma averages 20.3 assists a game, that is the second-best mark in the nation. On the glass is another area of the game in which the Sooners excel. Oklahoma ranks top 20 in the country in offensive and defensive rebounds per game. While the Sooners are an explosive offensive team, they struggle a bit on the other end of the floor. Oklahoma ranks outside the top 100 in every major statistical category.

Players to Watch

- 6-foot-0 forward Skylar Vann leads the balanced scoring attack for the Sooners. The Edmond, Oklahoma native averages a team-best 15.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Vann shoots 45.8% from the field and 29.1% from downtown. She comes into Monday's meeting with Indiana fresh off of a 24 point performance against Florida Gulf Coast in round one. - A native of De Soto, Kansas, Payton Verhulst is an instrumental piece to Oklahoma's puzzle. Verhulst averages 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on the season. She's also the second-best 3-point shooter on the team by percentage, converting on 35.9% of her 3-point attempts on the year. - Freshman forward Sahara Williams is the third and final Sooner averaging double-figures this season. The 5-foot-10 forward averages 10.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in just 19.0 minutes a game. She shoots 46.0% from the field and an impressive 55.1% from 2-point range. - The biggest threat from behind the arc for Oklahoma is senior guard Lexy Keys. Keys shoots it at a 40.1% clip from downtown on 4.4 3-point attempts a game. She's the Sooners' fourth-leading scorer, averaging 8.5 points a contest. Keys also leads the team in steals with 1.6 per game. - The Sooners' fifth starter, Nevaeh Tot, averages 6.7 points and 4.5 rebounds a game. The senior does a lot of the little things for this Oklahoma team.

Quick Hitters