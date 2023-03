Indiana took down Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals and now faces Penn State in in the Semifinals on Saturday. This is a matchup of the 3 versus the 10 seed.

Penn State is coming off of a 67-65 win over Northwestern on Friday.

The two teams have met just once in the regular season which resulted in a win for Penn State at home, 85-66.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Ohio State and Purdue in the Big Ten Finals on Sunday.

Here are some key stats, storylines and notes about Penn State heading into Saturday's matchup: