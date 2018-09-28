Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! IU head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers head to Rutgers on Saturday afternoon at noon ET. The game will be televised live on BTN. Check out our staff predictions for the contest below.

IU head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers head to Rutgers on Saturday. Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Stu Jackson: Indiana 35, Rutgers 3 - This is a Rutgers team with very thin depth in the secondary and a true freshman who has thrown just one touchdown against seven interceptions through the first four weeks of the season. Statistically, it has the worst offense and second-worst defense in the Big Ten. This is a game Indiana should win easily, though the only thing that would make it more difficult on the Hoosiers is overlooking the Scarlet Knights with Ohio State looming the following weekend. Jordan Wells: Indiana 31, Rutgers 7 - I think the Scarlet Knights find the endzone once at home, but their offense has been in a world of hurt this season. IU's defense impressed against Michigan State and there's no reason to think that can't carry over to this week. This is a game IU needs to win and they should, by a good margin.

