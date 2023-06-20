As the offseason transactional period ahead of the 2023-24 Big Ten basketball season begins to come to a close and rosters finalize, the picture of who will be where across the conference is nearly figured out. Thus, with offseason workouts just now getting into full swing, I figured now would be a good time to look around the conference and delve into who will be some of the conference's best contributors come the end of the season in March. The All-Big Ten First Team featured a different school for each of the five players, giving a good sense of how tough it is for even the best teams in the conference to place multiple players on the squad that represents one of the best honors in the league. The team featured three backcourt/wing players and two frontcourt players a season ago – Terrence Shannon Jr., Jalen Pickett, Kris Murray, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Zach Edey. Following along with that criteria again, here's my best guess at who will represent the cream of the crop in the conference this season. I'm sure I'll miss some, but that's part of the debate. Let's discuss:

BACKCOURT

Jahmir Young, Maryland An All-Big Ten Second Team member a season ago, Young withdrew his name from this week's upcoming NBA Draft ahead of the June 1 deadline and pledged his return to College Park this winter. Young is a dynamic scorer and will be the head of the ship for what figures to be a tough Maryland team this season. Consistently picked to be near the top of the conference from way-too-early pundits all across America, he was one of the most successful "up-transfers" a season ago in his first season at Maryland. He maintained his scoring consistency he'd built through three seasons with Charlotte at a much higher level of competition, and with a year under his belt for comfort, I feel comfortable tabbing the best player on what should be one of the best teams in the league for the honor.

Jahmir Young (No. 1)

Xavier Johnson, Indiana We've harped on it for months here at TheHoosier ever since his return that Johnson's granted medical hardship waiver is a massive deal for Indiana this season, but it's hard to undersell the legitimacy a sixth-year guard adds to an otherwise young, largely turned-over roster this season in Bloomington. His role will be increased to a proportion that's not been seen during his time at Bloomington. As the lead ball-handler for Indiana, he'll be asked to not only facilitate to open teammates but also take on an expanded scoring load. He has experience doing so in the past during his time at Pittsburgh, and the Hoosiers will hope to tap into that in his final season at the college level. Truthfully, I think Indiana will go as he goes. If the Hoosiers are in the top half of the conference and maintain ground, his rising tide will lift the rest of the boats that will surround him on the floor this season. Thus, I'd tab Johnson as the one that elevates his play to All-Big Ten First Team level. SEE ALSO: In 2023, Xavier Johnson is the leader of a team that is uniquely his

Tyson Walker, Michigan State I'm going with three guards this season, as I believe the Spartans will be too good to not have a First Team-caliber player on the floor this season. They've got two solid candidates to do so in the backcourt tandem of Walker and A.J. Hoggard – of the two, I'd give the edge to Walker. The Spartans are preseason top-10 good and figure to give Purdue a run for the conference's top spot after the Boilermakers distanced themselves by three games over the rest of the league. I'm not necessarily ready to put Tom Izzo's team above Matt Painter's, but I do think it'll be a bit more tightly contested at the top this season. Walker was an All-Big Ten Second Teamer a season ago, posting 15 points a night while shooting at a higher volume and better efficiency than his first season in East Lansing. Now, with his fifth year of college basketball coming up and his third under Izzo's watch, I believe he's primed to make the leap up to the first team this season.

Tyson Walker

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

FRONTCOURT

Zach Edey, Purdue Should be no doubt where I was heading when it came to the first spot in the frontcourt with this selection. Edey is the consensus reigning National Player of the Year, and although his team has suffered major disappointments when the calendar flips to March and the Boilermakers face non-Big Ten teams, it feels like a win for college basketball to have him back in the fold this season. Edey's name and play carries weight in the landscape of college basketball, and his return gives not only a vote of confidence to Painter's quest to turn things around in the postseason with the Boilers, but a chance to further etch his name into the memory of some of the league's best players in recent history. His return, much like Johnson's with Indiana but on a bigger scale, gives Purdue real validity and promise for their prospects of repeating as the conference's best team this season. They're loaded with talent and have more on the way, but to say they'd be back in the conversation for best team in the conference is squarely based on Edey's last go 'round in West Lafayette this season. It'd be a shock if he doesn't earn this honor again come the end of the upcoming season.

Zach Edey

Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers Coming off his Third Team selection last season, the Scarlet Knights' big man has seen a lot of the key contributors around him leave. In turn, the focus of opponents can be directed even more so to the Omoruyi's presence down low and could hamper his prospects of earning the honor. However, it's hard to not notice the names that were selected ahead of him that are no longer a factor in the conference. Trayce Jackson-Davis will hear his name called this Thursday night and find out his immediate NBA future, Hunter Dickinson's transfer out of Michigan to perennial title contender and Big 12 favorite Kansas and Derrick Walker Jr.'s NBA prospects mean that the path ahead of him is virtually clear to join Edey on the first team – so long as he continues to produce at a high level. A jump from the Third Team to the First could be a tall task, but with the other First Team forward and both Second Team forwards out of the picture, it's there for the taking with Omoruyi.

Cliff Omoruyi (No. 11)

JUST MISSED THE CUT