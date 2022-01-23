Postgame Wrap-up: Keegan & Kyler recap Indiana's loss to Michigan
TheHoosier.com staff recap Indiana's 80-62 loss to Michigan.
Kyler and Keegan talk Hunter Dickinson, IU's perimeter defense, and what Trayce Jackson-Davis & Mike Woodson had to say postgame.
Above is the full video.
