Postgame Show: After the game with Drew Schifino
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana 2022 signee Jalen Hood-Schifino's uncle, Drew Schifino, joins Indiana Sports Beat and TheHoosier.com's Jim Coyle to discuss Indiana's 74-57 loss to Illinois.
Above is the full show.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.