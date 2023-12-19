Postgame Q&A: Woodson, Walker talk Morehead State win
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head coach Mike Woodson and Anthony Walker met the media to talk Indiana's win over Morehead State on Tuesday night.
Above is the full Q&A.
Woodson Transcript
Q. Obviously lethargic start but then you storm back there with the run. What kind of taste do you have after that game? Are you disappointed where put yourselves in that situation or more pleased with the fight that you guys showed?
MIKE WOODSON: First of all, you've got to tip your hat to Morehead because they played a great game. I've been preaching all year, you can be beaten by any team. Doesn't matter who they are, if you don't come to play.
I thought at the start of the game we were flat, and like we didn't even want to be out there. But finally we picked it up when our backs were against the wall, and we made plays coming down the stretch that we had to make in order to win the game.
I thought Malik's defensive stop at the end was probably the biggest defensive play of the night, but at the seven-minute mark we were down 11, I think, and then our defense got better and we were able to make some shots. We've just got to keep working. We've got to get better in a lot of areas. Free throws, three-point shooting. We're taking enough threes, we're not just making them.
Q. Why do you feel you guys took so long to really get going, start attacking, be aggressive?
MIKE WOODSON: If I knew that, I could really answer that question. I mean, as coaches, we think we're ready to play every time we step out on the floor, and it didn't happen tonight. For whatever reason, it didn't.
But at the end of the day, the guys made the plays that they needed to make to secure the win, and that's what counts.
Q. You finished the game with a 20-4 run. Within that run, you out-rebounded Morehead 18-5, and within that Anthony Walker had five of those rebounds. Walker was consistent from the beginning. Just kind of illustrate his effort tonight and what it meant.
MIKE WOODSON: Phenomenal. He deserves the MVP tonight. He played 22 minutes, had 18 points, nine rebounds. By far his best game since he's been wearing an Indiana uniform.
We needed every bit of it to win this game tonight.
He gets the game ball based on what he did tonight. But again, I'm not taking anything away from Morehead. They played a great game. I'm just pleased that we didn't quit, could have easily thrown in the towel and said, hey, we'll get ready for the next game, but we didn't do that. We kept fighting and was able to get the win.
Q. Their guard Lathon No. 2 had 30 points but didn't score in the last nine minutes. What was the adjustment there to limit him down the stretch?
MIKE WOODSON: Well, we really struggled with the pick-and-roll up top. It's something that we haven't done all year.
Then he got away. He made some tough shots. I knew they were going to go to him at the end, and I thought they got the switch that they wanted with Malik, but Malik just held in there and kept his ground and was able to get a tip, his hands on the ball when he shot it.
I thought Gallo started to really take the ball away from him some. When he got rid of it, I told Gallo not to let him get it back if he could so he was trying in that area to keep the ball out of his hands because he was basically the hottest player on the floor.
Q. You were down 11 at half and it seemed like it was a shorter conversation when you guys took the floor. What was that halftime conversation like in the locker room?
MIKE WOODSON: Well, again, it wasn't real pretty. Based on how we were playing. We were awful. You've got to give them credit because they competed the first half.
Our fans don't come out to see stuff like that. I was very disappointed.
We got it going late in that seven-minute mark is when we really dug in and did what we needed to do.
Q. With sort of Big Ten sort of approaching the season, right now after today, what is your biggest point of emphasis to your team moving forward?
MIKE WOODSON: Can't concern myself with the Big Ten right now. We've got a game on Thursday. That's Alabama -- they're the next team up.
Then we have another game after that, after the Christmas break. Then we start the Big Ten.
We're two games away from the Big Ten. I can't concern myself with that right now.
Q. When you put the effort you guys put in to Kansas, this team has looked forward to Kansas since the schedule came out, the next game, is that the game you've really got to worry about when you play? It seemed like they were slow coming out for most of the game.
MIKE WOODSON: That's a great question. My thing is it should never be that way. When you're playing this game of basketball, and especially when you're playing here at home, you should never have highs and lows like that.
The Kansas game was a great game. I thought we did a lot of good things in that game, but we just fell short. That doesn't mean you come back the next game and lay an egg to start the game. That's unacceptable. That's on me, man. I was very disappointed in how we played the first half. That should never be.
We've just got to -- I've just got to keep working as a coach to get them better to make sure that we don't put ourselves in that position again.
Walker Transcript
Q. Anthony, obviously led the team in scoring. I'm guessing coming into the night you may not have expected that to be the case. How do you keep yourself ready to contribute in a number of different ways?
ANTHONY WALKER: Yeah, that's just a part of being on this team. We know everyone is capable of being the most scorer or the most rebounder, whatever the case may be in a given night. Not just me being ready but everyone coming off the bench and the starters that play most of the minutes. Just being ready, making sure that Coach Woody trusts me and always being ready for the moment.
Q. What's your explanation for why the team came out a little bit flat?
ANTHONY WALKER: Could be a number of reasons. I really couldn't tell you specifically, but it shouldn't have happened. We know that, and we obviously grouped together and pulled together and pulled out with a win, but this is a good lesson for us. They're a good team. They play hard. They're well-coached. Just being able to come together when we did get punched in the face early in the game and finish the game is something that means a lot to us.
Q. We know you're one of the most vocal guys in that locker room. What was your message to the team whether it be at halftime or throughout the game when you guys were losing?
ANTHONY WALKER: Just to pick it up, just to pick the energy up. They're not a lesser team because of whether they're D-I, D-II, mid-major, whatever the case may be. Anybody can beat anybody on any given night, especially in college basketball. Just getting our energy up, getting our main guys going, getting them more comfortable is something that I took pride in and something that I did.
Q. Down the stretch you matched Morehead State's rebounding in the last seven, eight minutes or so and the team was much better on the boards. Does that illustrate the importance of that and how you took that personally yourself today?
ANTHONY WALKER: Yeah, that's something that I feel like we need to be better at as a unit. We can't just rely on Kel'el to grab all the rebounds. Just coming in the game and attacking the boards offensively and defensively is something that I take pride in and everyone else on the team takes pride in, and the balls just started bouncing my way tonight.
Q. It felt like as Morehead was kind of growing its lead throughout the first half and early in the second half, some of the mistakes you guys had would snowball a little bit. Why do you think that was happening, and what do you need to do to combat that?
ANTHONY WALKER: Right, I always say momentum is a powerful force and that's the beautiful part about this sport is once things start going well, everything starts going well. I think the most important part of their run is the fact that we didn't stray away from each other. We kind of stayed together, kept encouraging each other, kept playing Indiana basketball because mistakes is going to happen. Just being able to pull together in that moment and continue to play Indiana basketball, continue to trust Woody is something that we did, and we get to pull out the game.
Q. What do you guys need to do to have more energy from the start in the first half, not have those lulls to where you have a double digit deficit to come back from?
ANTHONY WALKER: That's something we have to take pride in ourselves. We have to create our own energy, especially coming out the gate in the game, and this won't be a problem all year, trust me. We will pick our energy up. This was definitely a lesson.
There is no lesser opponent in college basketball, so this is definitely a lesson, and we'll be the boss of our own energy for the rest of the year. Trust me on that one.
Q. When we spoke earlier this year, you talked about having a variable role. You came off the bench tonight but you're in that closing unit. For you personally, a game like this, what does it do for you going forward?
ANTHONY WALKER: It gives me the utmost confidence, just knowing that Woody trusts me down the stretch in specific games and just knowing that I always have to be ready, and that's for anybody on the roster, whether that's the starting five or the last man coming off the bench. Just being able to play well, all glory to my teammates, all glory to Coach for keeping me on the floor and just my effort and the work that I've put in.
Q. When you saw Xavier get hurt and you knew someone else had to step up, did you feel this was your time where you could get some of Xavier's minutes and start producing?
ANTHONY WALKER: So I wouldn't say it was my time specifically, but like as a team, seeing him go down, it brought us all together. We all have to chip in. I believe that in this team we're the sum of our parts. We don't work well if the last guy on the bench isn't doing his job. Just us as a team and a unit being able to pull together, whether that's I take his minutes tonight or Kaleb Banks takes his minutes the next night, somebody always has to stay ready, and we have to continue doing what the goal is and what he teaches us.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board