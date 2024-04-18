Below is their full Q&A's.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke and linebacker Aiden Fisher met with the media Thursday night following Indiana's spring game.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board