Postgame Q&A: Mike Woodson, Ware, Reneau talk Wright State win
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head coach Mike Woodson and players met the media after Indiana's Wright State on Thursday.
Woodson Transcript
Q. With the number of threes you guys have given up to your first three opponents, what are some defensive adjustments or changes or improvements that you'd like to see?
MIKE WOODSON: Just us switching correctly and getting next to a guy before he shoots the basketball. That would help. I really don't want to talk about it. I'd like to talk about my grandbaby. I should send out a shout-out to Mariah Adams and her husband for having our first grandbaby tonight. Way to go, Mariah, if you're listening.
Q. We spent so much time the last two years asking you about Trayce. Kel'el obviously plays that position differently. With a guy that can move around the floor and stay in the offense the way that he can with his jump shot, with his three-point shot, just how much can he give you when maybe you're trying to fit some other pieces together, just an anchor point for you I guess?
MIKE WOODSON: He's doing everything we've asked him to do since he's been here, and he's rebounded the ball. He's blocked shots. He's made shots on the perimeter. He's made shots down low. I just want to keep him in that space.
Q. An extension of that, did you expect him to have so much confidence? Did you see that in the preseason or were you interested to see what happened in the first few games? He seems to be playing with a lot of confidence especially with his back to the basket. Did you expect that from him?
MIKE WOODSON: He's a young player. All these guys are young players. Sometimes on certain nights you get good things from some of these young players. Sometimes you don't. That's just how it works. He's been playing extremely well. He started out a little slow when we first got together, and he's picked it up, and he's doing all the things that we've asked him to do, and we've just got to take it a game at a time and keep him in a good place where he's doing the things that he's been doing for us.
Q. As far as the team is concerned, of the things that have cropped up in the three games, whether it's free-throw shooting, three-point defense, shot selection at times, where is the most level of concern that you have, or is it just collectively about everything?
MIKE WOODSON: Well, it would be a major concern had we lost those three games. We won them. Be curious to see what you guys would really be saying had we lost the games.
We haven't put a perfect game together. The game before this game we made our free throws. We didn't make them tonight. The three ball has been a major concern. We haven't shot the three ball very well. So I figure if you put all those together, boy, life might be pretty good. I wouldn't probably be having this conversation with you. But that ain't the case. So we've just got to keep working, take it a practice at a time, a game at a time and see where it leads us.
Q. The offense seemed to click a lot more today early, 54 first-half points, 89 total. What were some of the adjustments you made in practice this week to try to get the offense clicking a little more?
MIKE WOODSON: I thought we got out to a great start the first time this unit in a real game, established themselves on both ends of the floor from a defensive standpoint and putting the ball in the hole. Then we gave up three straight threes. They were sitting at 30 with about I think four on the clock, four or five on the clock. You can't go in giving up 19 points basically is what we gave up going in at halftime. That's something we hadn't done since this unit has been together, a 19-point stretch in four or five minutes. That's just too many points. They made a game out of it going in at halftime.
Those are things that we've got to clean up, but I was pleased with the way in terms of how they started the game on both ends of the floor because we hadn't seen that in the first two games.
Q. On the offensive end in the first half there seemed like a real emphasis to push the pace and attack in the first 10 seconds of possessions and it seemed like you had a lot of success with that. Did you emphasize that going into the game? Did you like what you saw, and did you feel like the guys got away from that a little bit?
MIKE WOODSON: Well, I thought we got away from it, but we had been working on that in practice and trying to push the pace, get more ball movement, body movement, and I thought we established that early. It didn't hurt us that we were getting stops and getting out.
All those things play a major role in terms of how you play offense. It's kind of nice to see because that first unit had been struggling in the first two games coming out of the box.
We've just got to figure out how to put a complete 40-minute game together the way I'd like to see.
Q. Getting to talk to Malik earlier this week he talked about how he and Kel'el have been coming together in terms of their progression on the court and off the court chemistry wise, what are you getting from them that you like, and what's next for that duo?
MIKE WOODSON: They're playing well together. When you talk about going against teams that got big bodies, they've got to play that way. We call it buddy ball. They're really connecting in terms of making plays for one another, high-low plays. They both are extremely good passers with the basketball. They give passes. If you're open they'll give you the ball. You've just got to do something with it when you get it.
Q. The first three opponents have hit the offensive glass really hard, 14 offensive boards for Wright State tonight. Is that a concern going forward, or is it just smaller teams just taking threes and --
MIKE WOODSON: No, I think it is a concern. A lot of it is because the three teams are really taking a lot of three-point shots against us, and long shots, long rebounds. Our guards, I can't have my starting guards play 26, 28 minutes and get one rebound apiece. That just can't happen. Hell, I can get a rebound at 65 years of age probably, stumble into one. They've got to help rebound the ball.
I think Ware and Malik are doing a great job as far as rebounding it, but the surrounding pieces, we've got to pick up the scraps that are out there. Our opponents are beating us to those balls, and we've got to figure that out.
Q. Quickly on X, I recognize it sort of just happened right there at the end. What happened, and where is he at?
MIKE WOODSON: I have no idea where he is right now. I'll know more tomorrow when I come in.
Ware, Reneau Transcript
Q. Malik, earlier this week you were talking about how you and Kel'el's chemistry is coming along and you guys dropped the term buddy ball. For either of you, now that you're getting more games under your belt, how do you see your chemistry coming along?
MALIK RENEAU: It's just realizing what the defense is giving us. Kel'el pointed out to me that when the double-team comes, just they got us coming down to drop down. He's not really helping down too much so you can just throw it over the top, and I finally got a glimpse of it and was able to make that pass over the top. Then the lob pass, just looking back I seen Kel'el running, so I knew my first instinct in my head was I'm not laying this ball up, this is going up top and making a highlight play. I wanted to throw it up and get the crowd hyped and stuff like that, so I made that work.
The term buddy ball is definitely what me and Kel'el been looking at, especially on the perimeter I'm looking to get top down, not post. I'm looking for him, get some early seals, early post-ups. Get their big men in foul trouble so we can have an easier game plan there, secondary unit and stuff like that. But yeah, buddy ball is huge for us.
Q. Malik, you watched Race and Trayce last year, you fit in with those guys. When you start playing with Kel'el when he comes in in the summer and you start to learn his game and how the two of you can fit together, how does he approach that position in ways different from Race or Trayce?
MALIK RENEAU: Kel'el is a big frame, very agile, can move, and just knowing that any step he gets on his defender, he's got a chance to raise up and get dang near to the top of the backboard. You can throw it anywhere to him. Just knowing that he's able and got great hands when he's going up to go get the basketball, catch the ball well and stuff. Just looking back at Race and Trayce, I've been seeing it the whole last year, the buddy ball system, and just when I'm in the game, looking for Trayce, too. I had a bunch of passes where I caught it high, threw the lob pass over the top to Trayce last year, too. Just keep working on that and keep trying to find my buddy.
Q. Kel'el, the fans are seeming to respond to you very strongly with the blocked shot, certain rebounds, things like that. Are you sensing that, that the reaction has been -- is it feeding you a lot? Are you noticing it?
KEL'EL WARE: Yeah, all the time. I love when the fans get involved in the game because it just makes us -- not even just me but the whole team, even the bench, just the chemistry grows, the energy grows, and if we can just keep that going on and the fans just keep on cheering, I feel like we'll be great.
Q. Kel'el, do you feel like your confidence is kind of at an all time high in terms of your collegiate career? Do you feel like you're in a groove finally?
KEL'EL WARE: I would say I'm more in a groove now with Coach Woodson giving me that role where he trusts me enough to just go make the play and attack the basket, score, even throw it out to my teammates and just play smart on the court. As long as I'm playing hard and just giving them that, then we should be good.
Q. You guys have gotten out-rebounded through the first three games and Wright State had 14 on the offensive glass. What would you attribute those issues to and how can you kind of turn that around ahead of the Empire Classic?
MALIK RENEAU: Yeah, just prioritizing boxing out and our guards come in and help us because for me I'm switching 1 through 4 so half the time I'll probably be on a one man and I'm trying to contest a 40-footer and trying to get in to rebound. Just trying to contest the rebound and making sure I get back to rebound and help Kel'el out and not just expecting Kel'el to get every rebound. I think that's a big thing for us, and then just game rebounding, too, bringing the guards in to help. I think we're going to prioritize that and we know we've been getting out-rebounded. We've just got to prioritize that and make that a big issue for us.
Q. X mentioned Sunday that effort in practice maybe hadn't been where you guys wanted. Was there anything that changed throughout the last week?
MALIK RENEAU: Yeah, Coach has got strict on us. Practice has been hard. We really got to step our focus up and practice and step our whole attitude or our approach towards practice, and then once we do that, we should be fine and ready to go.
Q. Kel'el, looking ahead, UConn is next. You played them last year. What do you remember about that matchup and how much are you looking forward to a rematch? They have some talented bigs, too.
KEL'EL WARE: I'm looking forward to playing the team. They're a tough team and we're just going to have to go and compete. I'm with a new team now, they have a new team, so we just have to compete.
Q. Malik, on offense in the first half it looked like you were trying to push the pace off makes or misses. How much of a point of emphasis was that going into this game?
MALIK RENEAU: That was huge. We're very static especially when we're trying to get in the offense so we already have set plays called. I was telling X, if I get the inbounds we've got to push the pace. Passes up the court, even the swing pass to me and then starting the offense or initiating some type of movement so we can get the basketball moved side to side and then get into our initial thrust, we did that very well in the first half I believe just getting those advance passes up and even me when I get it on the break to swing up to Gallo the one time, the advance pass up the sideline. It's a big priority that we set in practice, just trying to get flow and different movement and create different matchups and switches and angles that we can exploit when we come down the court.
Q. Against these smaller teams, both of you have to guard on the perimeter a lot. How challenging is that, and what do you take away from that kind of going into the Big Ten season?
MALIK RENEAU: It's definitely challenging, but Coach wouldn't give us no challenge that we can't handle. Guarding little six-footers or 6'1" people, they're quick so you've got to give a little step, but be able to contest the shot when they're ready to pull up because hard because you're trying to get space so you won't get blown past, and you're trite to get a shot up so you've got to do two at once. You've got focused locked in, ready to go when they come your way and try to attack you.
–––––
