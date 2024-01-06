Postgame Q&A- IU's Woodson, Johnson and Gunn, and Ohio St.'s Chris Holtmann
BLOOMINGTON, Ind- Mike Woodson, Xavier Johnson, and CJ Gunn met with the media after Indiana's 71-65 victory over Ohio State. Hear from all three, and also hear from Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann.
Mike Woodson Full Transcript:
Q. Coach, wanted to get your thoughts on what has led to Malik's impressive improvement. Footwork is a better. More scoring moves. Take me through that developmental process.
MIKE WOODSON: This summer, you know, he put a lot of work in. Never really left campus. Got his weight down. The baby fat that he had last year has trimmed down.
So you just got to tip your hat to him. He put the work in this summer and it's paying off.
Q. Roddy Gayle and Bruce Thornton were 0-12 from three point range. Ohio State only hit two threes in the second half. What made the three point defense better, especially after halftime?
MIKE WOODSON: Well, it wasn't like we were touching them. I thought our defense from the 15-minute mark on was pretty good, but the second-chance shots they got, they had good looks.
You know, we just were so awful rebounding the ball tonight. They had good looks spraying the ball back out. They was just bouncing funny and we couldn't come up with it.
For the most part when we were setting in our half court defense we were pretty good in terms of switching up and touching and making sure guys weren't just facing up, shooting threes in our face.
Q. You were blunt in your assessment of Xavier's play against Nebraska. Do you feel like it was a step healthier today or was he motivated to erase that game?
MIKE WOODSON: You can blame me a little bit because, again, he hadn't had much floor time in practice. You know, I just didn't want to blow him out the first game.
He was a little irritated at me, and I get that, because only played him 14 minutes. His 14 minutes were awful. I don't care how you look at it, you get 14 minutes, you got to be positive, do some things to help us win the game.
He didn't do that. Today I told him at would shootaround I was going to play him, let him loose. I thought he was huge tonight. I gave him the game ball, him and CJ. I thought CJ was excellent coming off the bench for us.
Q. You got 18 points out of X tonight, too; in 34 minutes he didn't have a single turnover and only four as a team. After what you went through with the turnovers Wednesday night, how do you explain going from 19 to four?
MIKE WOODSON: It brings a smile to my face. That's all I can tell you. I mean, that was miserable sitting through that in Nebraska, just giving them the basketball.
We talked about it. We watched the game when we came back as a team. After I watched it a couple times, it was just awful. But we rebounded from it. Learned from it. Only had four turnovers today, which is kind of nice.
Q. You brought up CJ before. Obviously gave you some really big minutes off the bench. Big part of the improved back court play as a whole. What allowed him to come in and be so impactful tonight?
MIKE WOODSON: His last few days of practice has been tremendous. I'm telling all these guys, you know, it's how you practice, man, that carries over into a real basketball game.
You don't bring it in practice you're not going to bring it in the game. I've always believed that. I thought the last two days our practice was tough because I wasn't really happy about the Nebraska play and how we played.
But he had two good days, man, and I thought he deserved to play. I thought he responded, which was kind of nice.
Q. Sticking with CJ, what do you think it'll take for him to stack together more consistent performances like tonight? We've seen him do it at Michigan, but had a lull there.
MIKE WOODSON: A lot of it is, the young guys, it's the mental part of it, knowing exactly what we're doing when we go into a game setting and putting the game plan together. It's mentally -- your mental approach has to be on par.
If I don't see that, then how can I have confidence in playing you? I thought these last two days he was right on par, man, in terms of what we wanted. Kaleb as well. He didn't play as much but I thought tonight I was going to play him. I came into the game with the attitude I was going to play them both. CJ stepped up and gave us some important minutes tonight.
Q. Revisiting rebounding, I think they had 49; you guys finished with 27. Why do you feel like the gap was that big tonight?
MIKE WOODSON: A lot of it was because of how the ball was bouncing off the rim and the big fellow, Felix, he had a lot to do with it. He kept balls alive. I told Ware and Malik, they were awful tonight in rebounding the basketball. Their bigs basically kicked our butts in terms of going to the glass.
You're not going to beat a lot of teams in the BigTen with that kind of margin in terms of rebounding. We got away with it tonight, but have to be much better as we go to Rutgers.
Q. You talk to a lot of players, whether visitors or home, and they always talk about the crowd gave us inspiration. The Nebraska players talked about the way the crowd motivated them, and Ware talked about the crowd, the way it motivated. What do you have to do when you go on the road to get the crowd out of the game and just play basketball and get the crowd out of the game?
MIKE WOODSON: Well, I can't ask the crowd to stay home, that's for damn sure. I wish I could.
I just think you got to have a mental toughness about yourself. Just like we played the last 15 minutes of that ballgame, that's what you got to take to the road.
Somehow I got to get our team understanding that. You got to do that for 40 minutes not just 15 minutes. It's on me some, but I got to get these guys to understand what it's trying to play on the road and win on the road.
Xavier Johnson and CJ Gunn Full Transcript:
Q. Xavier, Coach Woodson soon CJ had a couple really good days of practice. What have you seen from CJ the way he's attacked getting better and maybe putting himself in a position to do what did tonight, knocking down a lot of key shots in the second half?
XAVIER JOHNSON: I mean, that just comes from work he puts in. CJ is in the gym all the time and now you're just seeing the results. He's a guy that has high confidence in himself and fears nothing.
Q. CJ, a lot of times people use the phrase the game is slowing down. Is that happening for you? If so, what is it that's happening that you just look more calmer and more confident, comfortable? What's happening for you out there?
CJ GUNN: I think it's just how much I watch the game and study the game. Coach made an emphasis that I need to be more in tune with what we're doing on both sides of the floor. Being upstairs with Walsh and Jordy, just going over film consistently, that obviously brings me more comfort in the game.
Q. Xavier, Mike Woodson was pretty blunt in his assessment of your game in Wednesday. Said you kind of were irritated that you didn't get to play more. Were you motivated with this one or was you success being a step healthier from coming back? What was the mindset coming into this game?
XAVIER JOHNSON: I was definitely motivated. I haven't been myself lately. I've been off for a month, so I was trying to find a rhythm in that game. I was doing a little bit too much on the offensive end.
Tonight I let the game to myself. I trusted my coaching staff, my teammates to make the right play.
Q. Xavier, Malik played great in the second half. What did you do to get him unlocked? What did he do himself to get unlocked?
XAVIER JOHNSON: I think I'll let coach take all that credit. He told me -- when we went back to the locker room we told him, you got to pick your game up. You're not playing as well. Malik responded. I just told him, I'll find you. I'll hit you in the pocket passes and go score the ball, and he did.
Q. X, after Wednesday night, you guys had 19 turnovers; tonight four. You played 34 minutes. Didn't have any. How much of that going into this game was we just need to be better with the ball and how much does it matter that that zero is on your stat sheet?
XAVIER JOHNSON: That's a big emphasis. That's something that you rarely see from me, honestly. I'm an aggressive guard. I got to grow up, and I grew up tonight and got to keep growing up and not turn over the ball because my team needs me to make the right play every time.
Q. CJ, I wanted to ask you about X. Went through the injury last year and had to do all that stuff again the last month. How hard did you see him work to come back from the latest injury, and what do you think a game like tonight can do?
CJ GUNN: He's been working hard every single day. He's hungry for this and we're counting on him. Even though he was out with his injury we were here to pick him up. He's our captain, our guard, so we all look to him for leadership, and he's done an absolutely amazing role doing that.
He is going to help us lead us through this BigTen and hopefully win the championship.
Q. Following up on that, how challenging mentally has the last month and a half looked for you?
XAVIER JOHNSON: It's been challenging. A lot of people don't know I had a crack in my foot that kept me away from basketball. The month has been challenging. I tried to stay in it with my teammates, conditioning up. Just tried to be a positive impact on the team even though I'm not playing.
Q. Xavier, Coach said he was pretty hard on you the other day after that game.
XAVIER JOHNSON: Shoot, that's every day. (Laughter.)
CJ GUNN: Boy, every day.
Q. Yes. Did you feel you were out of rhythm coming back the other day, and how different did you feel today?
XAVIER JOHNSON: You know, I did feel like I was out of rhythm. Only had -- as coach said, I only had a couple practices, and those practices we didn't really play as much because the guys already game back from a game and I didn't play and they had to get being back -- get their bodies back right.
I can't make that excuse though. I'm a sixth-year guy. The team and Coach Woodson expects a lot out of me, and I'm going to give everything I got from the rest of the year on out.
