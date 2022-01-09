Postgame Notes: Minnesota

Here are all of the postgame notes and stats from Indiana Athletics.

The Hoosiers remain undefeated at home and went 2-0 in Assembly Hall this week following a loss to Penn State last weekend.

Indiana improved to 12-3 (3-2) on the season after a 73-60 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

• Indiana (12-3, 3-2) beat Minnesota (10-3, 1-3), 73-60, Sunday afternoon in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

• Indiana has won the last four against Minnesota and six of the last seven. Indiana has won the last seven in Bloomington.

• The Hoosiers are now 11-0 at home in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. This is their best start at home since the 2015-16 season, where they also started 11-0 and would finish the season 17-0 at home.

• The game today was the 11th time this season the Hoosiers have held an opponent under 40 percent shooting from the field. The Hoosiers came into the game leading the Big Ten in scoring defense and field goal percentage defense.

• The Hoosiers are allowing Big Ten opponents 58.2 points per game through five league games. The most a Big Ten opponent has scored on the Hoosiers this season is 64 points.

• Indiana held Minnesota 10 points below their season scoring average of 70.4 points per game.

• IU entered the contest second nationally allowing opponents to shoot 35.1% from the floor (36.3% in Big Ten games only). After holding Minnesota to 23-of-60 from the floor, the defense now sits at 35.3% in all games and 36.7% in league games.

• The Hoosiers outscored Minnesota 17-4 over the final 6:43 of the first half. That erased a 25-22 Minnesota lead into a 39-29 halftime lead for Indiana.

• After Minnesota started the game shooting 6-for-10 from the field, the Indiana defense limited the Golden Gophers to 7-for-23 (30.4 percent) from the field the rest of the first half. For the game the Hoosiers held Minnesota to 23-for-60 (38.3 percent) from the field.

• The Hoosiers assisted on 11 of 15 field goals in the first half. Indiana had 17 assists for the game.

• Indiana connected on 15-for-30 (50 percent) from the field in the opening half and knocked down 7-for-15 (46.7 percent) from 3-point range.

• After Minnesota narrowed the Indiana lead to one at 55-54 at the 9:04 mark of the second half, the Hoosiers used an 10-0 run to go up 65-54. Race Thompson scored six of the 10 points in the scoring run.

• Five players scored in double-figures for the Hoosiers for the first time this season. The last time that happened was 2/17/21 also against Minnesota.

• Indiana tied a season low with six turnovers. The Hoosiers have been under 10 turnovers in their last three games. The Hoosiers have averaged seven turnovers per game over their last three games.

• The Hoosiers got 21 points from the bench for the game.

• Indiana outrebounded Minnesota 39-34.

• Indiana tallied their seventh game of the season with at least eight 3-point field goals as they connected on nine against Minnesota.

• Junior/Sophomore Trayce Johnson-Davis notched his 28th career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

• Senior/Junior Xavier Johnson scored 14 points and added five assists and three rebounds.

• Senior/Junior Rob Phinisee scored 13 points as he tied a career-high with four 3-point field goals. Phinisee also recorded four assists.

• Redshirt Senior/Redshirt Junior Parker Stewart tallied 12 points and added three rebounds

• Redshirt Senior/Redshirt Junior Race Thompson posted 10 points and five rebounds.

• Sophomore/Freshman Trey Galloway scored six points and added three rebounds.