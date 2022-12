As the final seconds between Indiana and Purdue counted down, questions about what direction Indiana’s is heading towards began to float in the air. The Hoosiers have suffered two tough seasons since their magical run in 2020 but now with a 4-8 record in 2022, Indiana needs to rebuild in order to try and put up a fight in 2023. Indiana has already been hit hard in the transfer portal losing several big names but in the new age of football, Indiana can go out and get a few players to reload.

This team has a lot of holes when you take a look at the roster but here is where Indiana needs the most help heading into the new year.