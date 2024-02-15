BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana's 2024 outfield is loaded with top-end talent. Amongst others, the position group consists of a 2024 MLB Draft prospect, the consensus Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, a top transfer and a top-40 freshman. "The outfield has gotten better across the board," head coach Jeff Mercer said earlier in the offseason. "We are where we should be in a progression to go and be a really good outfield (this season)." With a handful of newcomers joining a couple star returners, Indiana's outfield appears set with the season beginning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Friday against No. 12 Duke. Get to know the group that comprises the Hoosiers' 2024 outfield.

Mathison primed to man center field

Carter Mathison returns to Indiana's outfield this year following an impressive sophomore season. Although his power numbers were down last year -- Mathison hit just 10 long balls last season after breaking Indiana's freshman home run record with 19 homers two seasons ago -- the Fort Wayne, Indiana native's batting average skyrocketed nearly 40 percentage points from his freshman year with the Hoosiers. When Mathison is able to combine hitting for average with hitting for power, the lefty becomes one of the most feared hitters in the Big Ten. A junior this year with Indiana, Mathison is eligible for the 2024 MLB Draft which takes place in Arlington, Texas in July. Mathison is a consensus top-150 prospect for next year's draft. "Mathison has bludgeoned the Big 10 since arriving in 2022," MLB Draft analyst Joe Doyle wrote. "He hit 19 homers as a freshman and immediately became one of the more feared sluggers in the midwest seemingly overnight. There's some swing and miss in his game, but it's not alarmingly detrimental." For Mathison to improve his draft stock, he's going to need to showcase to scouts that he's more than just a guy that crushes baseballs at the plate. Mathison must also show that he can defend at a high level in the outfield. That process started with Mathison playing center field throughout the summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League. A season ago, Mathison recorded a .846 fielding percentage, the worst mark on the team by a large margin. Between his defensive struggles last season and Bobby Whalen's brilliance in center, Mathison spent much of the year as Indiana's designated hitter. "I think Carter (Mathison) has gotten a lot better defensively from a year ago, shoot even from six months ago," Mercer said earlier this offseason. "I think Carter has taken several big strides forward. He's done a good job, I feel good about where he's at. But he had to earn it every day and to his credit, he did." Mathison has always been a great hitter, but if he wants a chance to play a the next level he must show a stark improvement defensively. Mathison will get the chance this season to show that he's more than just a great hitter as he mans center field everyday for the Hoosiers.

Elite bats at the corner outfield spots

Devin Taylor and Nick Mitchell are locks to start everyday in left and right field respectively this year for Indiana. Taylor looks like the early front runner for Big Ten Player of the Year heading into the season. The sophomore was also selected to the Golden Spikes Preseason Watch List, an award that annually recognizes college baseball's best player, a week ago by USA Baseball. The Cincinnati, Ohio native was the Big Ten's Freshman of the Year after hitting .315 to go along with 16 homers and 59 RBIs last season. Even as a freshman, Taylor was one of the toughest outs in the Big Ten. "Well the good thing for Devin (Taylor) is that he doesn't have very many holes," Mercer said of the talented sophomore. "The reality is, he's going to have to be willing to take his walks. He's going to have to hit the ball to all parts of the ballpark -- which you've all seen him do -- and he's going to have to trust his teammates to be able to some damage to help him carry that load a little bit." Taylor is the anchor of what could be one of the most productive lineups in the country this season. Before the sweet-swinging lefty takes his talents to the next level -- Taylor is considered a top-10 prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft -- sit back and enjoy the show that he puts on every time he steps up to the plate. Nick Mitchell joined Indiana this offseason by way of the transfer portal. The Carmel, Indiana native was ranked as a top-30 transfer this offseason by Baseball America. Last season, Mitchell was named to the first-team All-Summit League after hitting .354 with a .454 on-base percentage at Western Illinois. Because of hits innate ability to consistently get on base, Mitchell figures to take over the leadoff spot for Indiana this season after Phillip Glasser departed for the MLB Draft. "They are similar," Mercer said, comparing Mitchell to Glasser, the Hoosiers' former Hoosier leadoff man. "You're not going to beat (Mitchell) inside and you're not going to beat him away consistently. There's not a structural hole where you're going to be able to beat him." With big bats behind him in the lineup, Mitchell is the table-setter for the Hoosiers this season. That's a role he's been comfortable in dating back to his high school days.

Quality depth behind the stars