BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - With Indiana's season beginning in less than a week, there are still a handful of questions surrounding who will make up the Hoosiers' opening day infield. There's a handful of positions that seem clear and obvious such as shortstop, second base and third base, but uncertainty surrounds the catcher and first base spots this year. Indiana's flock of infielders available for selection for the 2024 season is comprised of a mixed bag. There's a handful of guys that have already contributed lots to the program, but there's also some newbies in the mix for spots as well.

One thing is for certain, head coach Jeff Mercer values defense above all else when it comes to his infield. The Hoosiers' skipper is a big proponent for playing mistake-free baseball, especially on the defensive side of things. With that in mind, let's take a look at who figures to be involved in the Hoosiers' infield for the 2024 season.

Advertisement

Uncertainty at catcher and first base

Catcher and first base are the two positions that the Hoosiers don't seem to have a concrete solution for just yet despite the season being less than a week away. With the offseason losses of Matthew Ellis and Peter Serruto behind the dish, the Hoosiers have a glaring hole to fill at the catcher spot. Despite the lingering questions, one thing is certain. Brock Tibbitts will start pretty much every game at either catcher or first base for the Hoosiers this season. Tibbitts came to Indiana as a catching prospect out of high school. But with multiple talented catchers already on that roster, Tibbitts' path to playing time was at first base, where he started 51 games for Indiana as a freshman. In his sophomore campaign, Tibbitts was back at first base where he started all 63 games for the Hoosiers en route to being selected to the second-team All-Big Ten. It was during last season where Tibbitts became one of the best defensive first basemen in the conference. Despite his defensive prowess at first base, this past summer Tibbitts exclusively played catcher for the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod Baseball League. No matter where he starts on opening day, expect Tibbitts to log a lot of time both behind the plate and at first base this season. There's a number of guys competing for the starting spot that Tibbitts doesn't take. The likes of Jake Stadler, AJ Shepard and Joey Brenczewski all come to mind for the final spot in the Hoosiers' infield. Stadler -- a Purdue transfer -- was described by Mercer as a "pleasant surprise" with how he's played this offseason. At this point in his career, the redshirt junior is a better fielder than he is a hitter. How much Mercer and the coaching staff trusts his fielding ability will determine whether or not he gets the opening day start. It's important to note that Stadler is listed as a catcher on Indiana's roster, but that doesn't rule him out for playing some first base this season and potentially starting the season there. Shepard is probably the best defender out of the three guys that I mentioned above which gives him a huge leg up on his competition. The thing keeping the redshirt freshman from being the obvious choice is his health. Shepard missed the entirety of the 2023 season recovering from Tommy John Surgery on his throwing arm. Coming off of the injury, there's some concern about Shepard starting the season behind the plate due to a lack of confidence in that throwing arm. The good news for Shepard is that a first baseman doesn't need to throw the ball a whole lot. Shepard is also listed as a catcher on Indiana's roster, but don't be surprised if he starts at first base a lot this season once he has a clean bill of health. While Shepard is probably the best defender out of the players I noted above, Brenczewski is probably the best offensive player out of the bunch. Earlier this offseason, Mercer called Brenczewski a "tremendous offensive player." Despite Brenczewski's offensive abilites, Mercer has made it abundantly clear this offseason that he values defense over offense, especially at the first base position where Brenczewski would most likely play. That could hinder Brenczewski's chances at getting the opening day start for the Hoosiers. "We have to defend at catcher and we have to defend at first base," Mercer said. "You just can't put a guy at first base who can't defend at a high level," Indiana's head coach continued. "If the first baseman doesn't get a hit, we can still win the game. But if he gets two hits and makes four errors, structurally it's a failure. It's such a nuanced position. It's such an extremely important position and I've always coached the first basemen and I take a lot of pride in it." With Tibbitts for sure locking up one of the opening day spots at either catcher or first base, Stadler, Shepard and Brenczewski are all competing for one spot. Just because one of them starts opening day for the Hoosiers, doesn't mean that they've fully secured the starting gig. Don't be surprised if there's a lot of platooning early on this season at the catcher and first base spots.

Solid defensive tandem up the middle

There's considerably less questions about Indiana's infield up the middle heading into the 2024 season. Jasen Oliver -- the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of Michigan in the 2023 recruiting class -- is likely the odd man out with returner Tyler Cerny and Houston transfer Brandon Burckel expected to handle the shortstop and second base positions respectively. Cerny spent his freshman season as the Hoosiers' everyday starter at second base. After hitting .276 with 10 homers and 43 RBIs as a freshman, the Greenwood, Indiana native will take over for the departed Phillip Glasser at shortstop this season. "He's probably our most improved player over the last six to eight weeks," Mercer said. "I feel really good about him at shortstop right now." Cerny's defense isn't much of a concern for Indiana this season. The sophomore was great defensively during his freshman campaign with the Hoosiers at second base and that's expected to carry over to the other side of the diamond this year. Where Cerny could really make a difference with Indiana this season is with his bat. Junior Brandon Burckel figures to hold down the second base position this season after starting just over 100 games across two seasons with Houston. In his two years with the Cougars, Burckel hit .260 with four home runs and 23 RBIs. Burckel figures to start everyday for the Hoosiers at second base not because of his bat, but because of his experience and defensive ability. Don't be surprised if Burckel gets pinch hit for on a consistent basis this season in late game situations where the Hoosiers find themselves down a run or two. Indiana's defensive duo up the middle this season figures to be one of the best in the Big Ten this season. The question is, can the Hoosiers get consistent production at the plate from the second base and shortstop positions?

Experience and consistency at the hot corner

You can go ahead and write in Josh Pyne's name to start everyday at third base this season for the Hoosiers in permanent ink. After starting 118 games at third base over his first two seasons with the Hoosiers, Pyne will continue to be the mainstay at that position for Indiana this upcoming season. Pyne is another infielder that's strong defensively. Some of the plays the Bloomfield, Indiana native makes at the hot corner on a relatively consistent basis are hard to believe. At the plate, Pyne has consistently hit for average during his time at Indiana. He hit .327 as a freshman and .295 this past season as a sophomore. On a game-to-game basis, you can pretty much pencil Pyne in for at least a hit or two. The 6-foot-0, 200 pound Pyne has not yet been able to figure out his power stroke with the Hoosiers. The junior has just 12 home runs during his time in Bloomington. "Josh Pyne has gained a lot of weight," Mercer said. "He's a lot stronger (this year)." If Pyne is able to unleash some of the potential power in his bat, that adds yet another dynamic to an already loaded Indiana lineup.

Freshman to start at DH?