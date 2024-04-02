“Coach Cignetti is intense and old school,” Portis said. “He doesn’t really care much for celebrating and flashiness because he expects that from his players. He’s a pretty straightforward guy, doesn’t care about looks, doesn’t care about backgrounds. He’s going to put the best player on the field no matter the grade.”

Camdin Portis is a 6-0, 170 defensive back and the son of the aforementioned all-pro running back. The Hoosiers offered Portis - who is still just a sophomore out of Indian Land High School in Fort Mill, S.C. - on March 23 during an on-campus visit. Whereas many recruits like their egos stroked, Portis was drawn to new head coach Curt Cignetti’s no-nonsense style at practice.

Sons of NFL players tend to generate a lot of attention on the recruiting trail just due to their athletic bloodlines. Former Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders running back Clinton Portis rushed for 9,923 yards over his nine-year career in the 2000s, and his son is already generating college attention, including from the Hoosiers.

In Portis’ mind, Cignetti’s old school approach was reflected in the rest of the staff, which Portis described as “amazing.”

“Coach Haines is going to make sure that defense is working hard and flying around,” Portis said. “Coach Ojong is a great guy and his defensive backs room has a lot of talent and high flyers. They only had two spring practices and they look like they’re on practice six defensively.”

Portis also runs track and ran 24.58 in the 200-meter and 55.38 in the 400-meter. He also holds offers from Charlotte, Marshall, Boston College, Virginia Tech, South Florida, Colorado, Penn State, UCLA, and Georgia Tech.

“I didn’t get to really see much of the campus but the facilities were pretty (nice),” Portis added of the Hoosiers. “Their weight room is huge as well as the locker room. I can tell that they put a lot of time and effort into their facilities and the tour of the complex was good, but I didn’t get to go into the indoor facility.”

Indian Land finished 6-5 last season and Portis is hopeful the team can make a deeper run into the postseason when the season rolls around this fall, especially if he improves his ball skills.

“I left too many interceptions on the table last season and I’m putting on weight to be able get off of blocks quicker and have a easier time tackling bigger guys,” Portis said.