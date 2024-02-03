Indiana gave up 52 points in the second half against Wisconsin two weeks ago. That's the most points the Hoosiers have surrendered in a single half this season. Indiana came close to topping that figure on Saturday against Penn State, allowing the Nittany Lions to pour in 48 second half points on 64% shooting from the field. Across the last 25 minutes of the game, Penn State scored 65 points.

"I look at the points," Mike Woodson said postgame. "You give up 85 points, you're not beating anybody in the Big Ten doing that. That's not us. We had too much slippage defensively in the second half."

The primary catalyst for the Hoosiers' second half struggles? Defense. The Hoosiers couldn't get stops. The Nittany Lions got pretty much anything they wanted on the offensive end of the floor.

Indiana has been a decent second half team this season. Entering Saturday's game, the Hoosiers were 9-1 in games that they held a lead at the halftime break. Despite leading by four points against Penn State at the half, Indiana collapsed in the second period of play.

The final 20 minutes of Indiana's 85-71 home loss versus was a stark contrast from the first 20 minutes of the game. In the first half, Indiana led by as many as 11 points. In the second half, the Hoosiers trailed by as many as 18 points.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - At home, inside Assembly Hall with the Nittany Lions down their leading scorer, Penn State beat Indiana by 14 points. Simply put, that's inexcusable. The poor performance the Hoosiers turned in on Saturday in front of their home crowd was a result of multiple things. The most glaring issue was the defensive ineptitude Indiana showed throughout the second half.

The defensive end of the floor is a lot about effort. Typically the best defensive teams are also the teams that play the hardest. On Saturday, the effort wasn't where it needed to be for the Hoosiers and it showed on the final scoreboard.

"We weren't playing hard enough or smart enough on the defensive end," Trey Galloway said. "A lot of unnecessary fouling and a bunch of miscues -- and that's really on us. We cant have that this late in the season."

Penn State was boosted by an uncharacteristically good performance shooting the ball from distance. Penn State shot 12-22 (55%) from 3-point range on Saturday with a large chunk of those looks being relatively uncontested.

"Obviously we're not making an impact on them enough," Galloway said. "They got a lot of open shots. That goes back to our miscues and the things we weren't doing, talking enough. We have to be better."

"Defensively, our switching and recognizing -- they were running a lot of 'ghost screens' -- we just didn't handle them correctly," Woodson added. "We weren't up to touch tonight."

Indiana's inability to keep Penn State's guards from seeping into the paint led to too many open shots for the Nittany Lions.

The 2023 Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Ace Baldwin Jr. continually gave the Hoosiers fits all night long. Baldwin, a small 6-foot-1, 190 pound point guard, relentlessly attacked the paint on Saturday. Baldwin made a living against Indiana getting into the teeth of the defense at will.

Penn State wasn't running an overly complicated offense. The Nittany Lions ran a lot of high ball screens, freeing Baldwin up to get to the free throw line. When there wasn't a high ball screen aiding Baldwin in getting into the paint, he was simply taking Indiana defenders one-on-one.

Once in the painted area, Baldwin had the defense at his mercy. He scored 22 points and racked up eight assists on Saturday. Baldwin's ability to consistently force Indiana's defense to collapse no matter the set and no matter who was guarding him led to open shot after open shot for his teammates.

"When we don't turn the ball over and we keep that ball moving, we do get good shots," Penn State head coach Mike Rhoades said. "A guy like Ace (Baldwin) can get down hill and create for himself and others, we got going with that (in the second half)."

After allowing 85 points to Penn State on Saturday, Indiana has now allowed it's opponents to score 85 or more points on six different occasions this season. The Hoosiers are 1-5 in those games.

Mike Woodson has always preached defense during his short tenure with the Hoosiers. This is a team that wants to hold opponents to around 65 -70 points per game. Giving up 85 points to a Nittany Lion squad that entered the game under .500 and who was missing their leading scorer is unacceptable. Factor in that the game was played in Bloomington and what you come away with is a colossal failure.