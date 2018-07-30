Podcast: Stu Jackson Talks IU On College Baseball Central
TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson joined College Baseball Central editor and senior national writer Joe Healy on CBC's podcast to discuss Indiana's regular season, the offseason coaching change and more.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
