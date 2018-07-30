Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-30 22:10:22 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Podcast: Stu Jackson Talks IU On College Baseball Central

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Eogolr2kt3qfews3wfmu
Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson joined College Baseball Central editor and senior national writer Joe Healy on CBC's podcast to discuss Indiana's regular season, the offseason coaching change and more.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}