{{ timeAgo('2018-08-09 09:37:44 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Podcast: Stu Jackson On WXVW 96.1 FM's Morning Madness With Jim Coyle

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.
Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY Sports Images

TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson on Thursday joined Morning Madness with Jim Coyle on WXVW 96.1 FM in Jeffersonville (Ind.) to discuss the NCAA's changes to the basketball recruiting calendar and takeaways from IU football's first six fall practices.

Stu's appearance begins around the 1 hour mark of the show and can be heard in the embedded media player below.


