Podcast: Stu Jackson On WXVW 96.1 FM's Morning Madness With Jim Coyle
TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson on Thursday joined Morning Madness with Jim Coyle on WXVW 96.1 FM in Jeffersonville (Ind.) to discuss the NCAA's changes to the basketball recruiting calendar and takeaways from IU football's first six fall practices.
Stu's appearance begins around the 1 hour mark of the show and can be heard in the embedded media player below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.