Podcast: Stu Jackson On WXVW 96.1 FM's Morning Madness With Jim Coyle
TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson on Thursday joined Morning Madness with Jim Coyle on WXVW 96.1 FM in Jeffersonville (Ind.) to discuss the opening of fall camp for Indiana football, the new redshirt rule taking effect this season and more.
Stu's appearance begins around the 56-minute mark of the show and can be heard in the embedded media player below.
