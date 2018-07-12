Podcast: Stu Jackson on WXVW 96.1 FM's Morning Madness With Jim Coyle
TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson on Thursday joined Morning Madness with Jim Coyle on WXVW 96.1 FM in Jeffersonville (Ind.) to discuss the first July evaluation period and other IU basketball recruiting topics.
Stu's appearance begins around the 1 hour mark of the show and can be heard in the embedded media player below.
