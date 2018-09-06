Podcast: Stu Jackson On WXVW 96.1 FM's Indiana Sports Beat With Jim Coyle
TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson on Thursday morning joined WXVW 96.1 FM's Indiana Sports Beat With Jim Coyle in Jeffersonville, Ind., to talk IU football, including the performance of the Hoosiers' quarterbacks, thoughts on Virginia, Reese Taylor's role and more.
Listen to the full podcast at the link below. Stu's segment starts around the 63-minute mark of the show.
