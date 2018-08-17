Podcast: Stu Jackson On WXVW 96.1 FM's Indiana Sports Beat With Jim Coyle
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson on Friday morning joined WXVW 96.1 FM's Indiana Sports Beat with Jim Coyle in Jeffersonville, Ind. to discuss potential starting lineups for IU basketball, the IU football quarterback battle and more.
Stu's appearance begins around the one hour mark of the show, which can be heard in the embedded media player below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.