Podcast: Stu Jackson On The Hoosier Report With Matt Denison
TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson on Tuesday morning joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on WXVW 1450 AM/96.1 FM in Jeffersonville (Ind.) to discuss IU football being projected as a bowl team, Indiana baseball's latest coaching staff hire, IU basketball recruiting and more.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below. The segment with Stu starts at around 27-minute mark.
