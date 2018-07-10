Ticker
Podcast: Stu Jackson On The Hoosier Report With Matt Denison

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson on Tuesday morning joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on WXVW 1450 AM/96.1 FM in Jeffersonville (Ind.) to discuss IU football being projected as a bowl team, Indiana baseball's latest coaching staff hire, IU basketball recruiting and more.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below. The segment with Stu starts at around 27-minute mark.


