Podcast: Stu Jackson On The Hoosier Heartland Podcast

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson on Friday morning joined Hoosiers-United.com's Ben Malcolmson on the Hoosier Heartland podcast to discuss the IU football starting quarterback decision, fall camp observations, men's basketball roster, schedule observations, and more.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.


