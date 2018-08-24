Podcast: Stu Jackson On The Hoosier Heartland Podcast
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson on Friday morning joined Hoosiers-United.com's Ben Malcolmson on the Hoosier Heartland podcast to discuss the IU football starting quarterback decision, fall camp observations, men's basketball roster, schedule observations, and more.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.