{{ timeAgo('2018-06-28 10:23:49 -0500') }}

Podcast: Stu Jackson On Morning Madness With Jim Coyle

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson on Thursday morning joined WXVW 96.1 FM's Morning Madness with Jim Coyle to discuss Indiana baseball coaching search, how Indiana football's defense looks with incoming freshmen now on campus and Indiana basketball recruiting.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.

Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

