Podcast: Stu Jackson On Morning Madness With Jim Coyle
TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson on Thursday morning joined WXVW 96.1 FM's Morning Madness with Jim Coyle to discuss Indiana baseball coaching search, how Indiana football's defense looks with incoming freshmen now on campus and Indiana basketball recruiting.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
