Podcast: Indiana Senior/Junior All-Star Takeaways

Jordan Wells & Stu Jackson
TheHoosier.com Staff

TheHoosier.com's Jordan Wells and Stu Jackson break down their takeaways from the Indiana Senior/Junior All-Star games, including thoughts on IU's signees and a couple junior targets.

That podcast is embedded below.


{{ article.author_name }}