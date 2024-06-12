Advertisement
Plenty of movement amongst IU targets following Rivals150 updates

Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

The updated Rivals150 for the class of 2025 was released on Wednesday morning and there are plenty of risers and fallers amongst the rankings.

A number of Indiana basketball targets have seen their recruiting skyrocket this summer and their rise in the rankings have followed.

All in all, there's been plenty of movement amongst a slew of Hoosier targets. Below is a full breakdown of all that movement.

Check out the full rankings here.


Meleek Thomas

No. 5, five-star (Previous: No. 7)


Jalen Haralson

No. 7, five-star (Previous: No. 8)


Darius Acuff Jr.

No. 9, five-star (Previous: No. 9)


Nate Ament

No. 10, five-star (Previous: No. 14)


Mikel Brown Jr.

No. 12, five-star (Previous: No. 13)


Trey McKenney

No. 14, five-star (Previous: No. 11)


Bryson Tiller

No. 15, five-star (Previous: No. 6)


Darius Adams

No. 16, four-star (Previous: No. 17)


Malachi Moreno

No. 24, four-star (Previous: No. 57)


Braylon Mullins

No. 31, four-star. (Previous: No. 88)


Kiyan Anthony

No. 36, four-star (Previous: No. 38)


Trent Sisley

No. 67, four-star (Previous: No. 71)


