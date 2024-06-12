Plenty of movement amongst IU targets following Rivals150 updates
The updated Rivals150 for the class of 2025 was released on Wednesday morning and there are plenty of risers and fallers amongst the rankings.
A number of Indiana basketball targets have seen their recruiting skyrocket this summer and their rise in the rankings have followed.
All in all, there's been plenty of movement amongst a slew of Hoosier targets. Below is a full breakdown of all that movement.
Meleek Thomas
No. 5, five-star (Previous: No. 7)
Jalen Haralson
No. 7, five-star (Previous: No. 8)
Darius Acuff Jr.
No. 9, five-star (Previous: No. 9)
Nate Ament
No. 10, five-star (Previous: No. 14)
Mikel Brown Jr.
No. 12, five-star (Previous: No. 13)
Trey McKenney
No. 14, five-star (Previous: No. 11)
Bryson Tiller
No. 15, five-star (Previous: No. 6)
Darius Adams
No. 16, four-star (Previous: No. 17)
Malachi Moreno
No. 24, four-star (Previous: No. 57)
Braylon Mullins
No. 31, four-star. (Previous: No. 88)
Kiyan Anthony
No. 36, four-star (Previous: No. 38)
Trent Sisley
No. 67, four-star (Previous: No. 71)
