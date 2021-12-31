 TheHoosier - Player Q&A: Trayce Jackson-Davis previews Penn State, Big Ten play
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-31 11:35:46 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Player Q&A: Trayce Jackson-Davis previews Penn State, Big Ten play

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis previews IU's matchup with Penn State and looks ahead to the rest of the Big Ten schedule.

Above is the full Q&A.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}