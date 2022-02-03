Player Q&A: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Miller Kopp preview Illinois
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Miller Kopp sit down with the media to discuss the Fighting Illini ahead of Saturday afternoon's matchup.
Above are the full Q&As.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.