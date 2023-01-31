Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis speaks with the media following the Hoosiers' loss to Maryland Tuesday night.

Above is the full Q&A.

Below is the full transcript.

Q. On zone offense...

JACKSON-DAVIS: I think the biggest thing tonight was we didn't hit shots. It's the same 2-3 zone we saw against Iowa and scored almost 90 points against. So we just have to hit shots and tonight we weren't hitting them.

I thought they were more physical than us and got us off our rhythm and that was big. So at the end of the day, we have another game on Saturday but it hurts. They shot a lot of free throws and we fouled too much. We have to move on to the next one.

Q. On fouling in low possession games...

JACKSON-DAVIS: I'm never one to blame the officials. Sometimes we grab and hold a bit too much and that allowed them to get into the bonus too quickly. That's really big for us so instead of getting in the bonus with 14 mintues left which will cause a lot of free throws, just play without fouling is key moving forward.

Q. On having any conversations with officials to see what they are doing wrong...

JACKSON-DAVIS: I don't really talk to the officials about it. I talk to our guys and tell them -- because if I see it I tell them to stop grabbing or holding on the cuts. We like playing physical and getting up into guys but we still have to be smart and make the right play

Q. On struggles for Jalen Hood-Schifino...

JACKSON-DAVIS: Obviously just have to learn from your mistakes but at the same time he's been one of our rocks this year. He's been a great, great guard, and being a freshman. So, we just have to put this behind us because we have a big game on Saturday and will need him to step up.

Q. On issues offensively...

JACKSON-DAVIS: You know, in our win streak we were hitting shots and tonight they weren't dropping. We can't dwell on it and just need to get back into the gym and get them up and get ready for the next one.

Q. On Maryland's defense forcing Indiana into rushed shots...

JACKSON-DAVIS: I think it was a little of both. sometimes we were rushing a bit coming off of screens. Instead of making the one more pass we were taking contested jumpers. And sometimes I thought we had open shots and just weren't shooting them. I remember a few pump fakes from Miller I feel like he could've got up. But at the same time I trust him to make the right play, so if he doesn't feel like he was open, that's him. I just feel like overall it just wasn't our night and have to brush it off and get ready for the next one.

Q. On what they can do to find the rhythm ahead of Saturday...

JACKSON-DAVIS: Just listen to what Coach Woody has to say. We'll look at the tape, look at everything. See how we played defensively and offensively, and just fix those things.

Q. On tonights performance and if they can move past it quickly...

JACKSON-DAVIS: Absolutely. No team is perfect. I still feel like even in this game we had our chances. We were down by 5 or 4 with about 5 minutes left so it wasn't like it was always out. But they brought the pressure and they picked it up when they needed to and credit to their fans. They brought the roof down. It was a fun game to play in but at the same time the ball didn't bounce our way.