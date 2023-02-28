Q. What happened defensively…

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS: Like, honestly we weren't into the ball. I feel like our nail and slot, just they weren't there tonight. Because I'm never supposed to -- I'm supposed to just be there, and I was switching a lot onto the guards, and usually that's the nail that takes that, and then he veers out if he's getting beat. And we just didn't have that.

It was just a full, just, meltdown of our defensive game plan. They exploited it and they took advantage of it and they hit shots, so credit to them.

Q. You're a senior and a captain. Do you say a lot in the locker room? Do you need to, or do guys maybe just understand that a performance like that?

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS: Obviously everybody is upset after the game last weekend and coming back and doing this, it's not what we stand for. Everyone's upset. That's not much to be said. We just have to come in tomorrow and come in Thursday and work.



