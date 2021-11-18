Player Q&A: Kopp, Bates talk St. John's win + Louisiana preview
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana player's Miller Kopp and Tamar Bates recap the St. John's win and discuss their performances.
Above are the full Q&A's.
(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.