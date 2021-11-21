Player Q&A: Khristian Lander discusses 76-44 win over Louisiana
Indiana guard Khristian Lander spoke with the media following the team's 76-44 win over Louisiana on Sunday to improve to 4-0. Everything Lander said can be viewed in the video above.
(Video taken by TheHoosier.com)
