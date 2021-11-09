 TheHoosier - Player Q&A: Jackson-Davis, Johnson discuss win over Eastern Michigan
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-09 19:51:16 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Player Q&A: Jackson-Davis, Johnson discuss win over Eastern Michigan

Keegan Nickoson • TheHoosier
Staff Writer

Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Xavier Johnson discuss Indiana's 68-62 win over Eastern Michigan.

Above are the full Q&A's.

(Video courtesy of TheHoosier.com)

