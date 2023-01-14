Q. On his mentality entering the game...

GERONIMO: Going through those games, just where I didn't produce as much has made me realize like, you know, I have to put more into preparation, you know, watching more film with the coaches and being more focused on what's happening on the court.

Also just being able to play more free without worrying about the extras, you know what I mean. So when I just have that in mind and keep that in mind throughout the game, just playing hard and not worrying about all the other intangibles, I was able to play like myself.

Q. On how he prepares for a game...

GERONIMO: I guess it's not really something I do mentally. I just play without worrying about, oh, I guess, being subbed out or I missed a shot and take it not next play with me. I just have a short memory. Play hard, play physical and make the right play. So, I know what I have those possessions where I don't play well, I'm just like, hey, next possession, let's do it, you know what I mean, let's keep going.

Q. On how a game like tonight can help him moving forward...

GERONIMO: Yeah, having games like this helps my confidence a lot, you know what I mean. Like playing well like this helps me, what's the word -- scratch that.

Basically, I'm trying to say -- what I'm trying to say is having the games like this helps me because in the future, I have more confidence in my abilities and have the impact on the floor and help my teammates get a W.

Q. On if he felt the defense had to overhelp today with Wisconsin’s approach...

JACKSON-DAVIS: I don't think that we overhelp honestly. I think that we just were not in our right spots to begin with, so when you're not in your right spots and you're running in and then back out, then it hurt you because you can't get out quick enough.

When we're in our right spots and we do the defense right, which we've been preaching this whole time is nail, slot rim and you're in your spot, to get in and get out, it's a lot different and that's what you saw today.

Q. On how a game like today helps after a tough stretch...

JACKSON-DAVIS: Yeah, our backs were against the wall, dropping three straight. Especially two of them by one and two points, it's demoralizing, and then going into Penn State and that happening.

So, your backs are against the wall, and we play Wisconsin, a team that I have not beat since I've been here, and obviously they are a little short-handed, but we are shorthanded, too. So, it was a dogfight, and we knew it was going to happen on the defensive end and that's what we preached all week in getting ready and prepared for them. I also thank the crowd because the crowd was a huge piece as well.

Q. On how he was able to have success in the paint against Wisconsin...

JACKSON-DAVIS: I think that's just Coach Woodson in general. It's inside-out and once you get them, kind of our inside position established and get our bigs going and run ball screens and get Malik going, get Trey going, it wears down big and that's what we did, and I thought we did a good job with it.

Q. On what his message has been to Jordan Geronimo the last couple weeks...

JACKSON-DAVIS: Just telling him it's going to take a little bit of time. He's not used to being in the position that he's in. He got thrown into the fire a little bit. I know he's capable of doing big things because last year in the Big Ten Tournament, he set our second and best third player in most of the games.

So just props to him for keeping his head down and grinding and things didn't go his way the last three games, he came out and played really well. I'm proud of him.

Q. On the impact Jordan Geronimo has when he plays like he did against Wisconsin...

JACKSON-DAVIS: Building off that and what he said, just continuing to build. Obviously in this league, you lose three games in a row, but you can also win three games in a row. The Big 10 is the Big 10. Every night is going to be a grind and we have to build off of this. Wisconsin is a great team, and we're going to play a great team tomorrow in Illinois that has had struggled and found success recently. It's going to be a dogfight and it's on their home court, and that's what we've got to get ready for.