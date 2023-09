Above are their full Q&As.

Indiana players Tayven Jackson, Brendan Sorsby, Cam Camper, Jaylin Lucas, Aaron Casey and Andre Carter met with the media following Indiana's 23-3 loss on Saturday afternoon.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board