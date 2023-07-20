On what he learned as a freshman, what he is trying to improve

Coming into my second year, being more comfortable out on the floor and knowing what Coach Woody wants. The standards that we set last year is what I have to bring this year and learn how to lead the team. Become an older guy and help lead the younger, new guys and bringing them into our culture, our family. And to hopefully get into the NCAA Tournament and go further than we did this last year and to win the Big Ten title.

On if being a leader as a sophomore is a challenge

It’s a challenge. I didn’t come here to be comfortable. I came here to be pushed my element and to get used to being comfortable being uncomfortable. I see that as a great opportunity for me to take my game to the next level.

On his work with Calbert Cheaney

Yeah so before Coach Cheaney got down here, I had some connections with some family members that already knew Coach Cheaney because he’s from Indiana. I gave him a call and we were talking about when he was going to come down here. We were excited to get in the gym before he got down here. When he finally got down here, the first practice I watched film with him, the first day I got a training sessions in. Me and his bond is already tight. I feel like he is in the room with us and is another piece to the puzzle to make this program great. The training sessions, I watched Coach Cheaney’s film also, he really lived in the mid-range when he was in the league. That’s one of my specialties, with my ability to leap off of the floor and get above my opponents to get my shot off, so he really teaches me how to be more effective with one or two dribbles and attacking the defense to get my shot off.

On biggest areas for growth

Looking back on my freshman year, I think I did a real good job on the defensive side of things. I feel like my offensive side wasn’t really clicking how I wanted it to. As long as you confident and put the effort in the gym and countless days, I feel like side will handle itself. The defnese is effort and energy. I feel like I always brought that every time I stepped out onto the court. Take my two-way game to the next level as well.

On having patience when you’re not playing a lot

It’s difficult. No path in life is going to be easy. You’re going to have those talks about ‘I can’t do this,’ ‘I’m not going to get there,’ but I’m a faithful guy and I believe that God is always going to have my back and through that faith, why would I give up now? You just got to keep going. You’re going to get to where you want to get to. If you’re in the gym and you’re putting that work in and your love for the game is genuine, then God got me.

On where he can improve offensively

Being more effective, knowing a good shot from a bad shot. And just really cutting off of the ball and getting my teammates involved as well. I also am looking to evolve my game further by bringing the ball up the floor and being more of a combo guard, transitioning from the one and the two.

On how different workouts are different this summer compared to last

It’s different with a new team from last year. Trayce has been here, he had his era. And ‘Fino. And Race and Miller. It’s just a great feeling coming in with a new squad knowing that we have the chance to be great. Coming in, learning the new guy’s game on and off the court and meshing with each other, I believe that we are going to be something great this week.

On how this team can be better than last season’s team

I mean, we are deep this year. We have all the pieces to the puzzle that we need. It’s all about – and one thing about us and one thing I love is that we built this culture here and Coach Woodson has helped build this culture, too – we are in the gym consistently every day getting better. That’s everybody in the locker room, counting the walk-ons. Everybody. Worried about transitioning to a new team this year? I’m not worried at all about that. Not one bit. I feel like we are deep this year and we are going to handle business.

On the piece he brings to the team

I feel like my two-way ability and my ability to get my shot without the ball. I’m very good about creating space when it comes to drop downs, pin aways or any cutting or action throughout our motion offense is what I really specialize in.

On impressions of Mgbako

I think he brings a grit and an aggressiveness to our game that challenges us every day to get better. We go against each other every day in practice, so having that competition in practice, iron sharpens iron. So I’m going to get better and he’s going to get better. When we are out there in the game, we are going to be just fine. He’s a tough shot-maker and a great player and a great player to play with. But we have a lot to learn about each other and get more comfortable playing with each other for sure.

On the backcourt this upcoming season

I feel like ‘Fino left our backcourt and is doing his own thing in the league. That’s my brother and I wish him nothing but the best. I don’t feel like we lost anything at the guard position. I feel like our backcourt with KB, X, Gallo, me, Gabe, I feel like we are willing to close those shoes if not surpass them shoes in order to be better than the team we were last year.