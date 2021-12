Player Q&A: Anthony Leal discusses role, previews Wisconsin

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana guard Anthony Leal speaks with the media ahead of the Hoosiers matchup with Wisconsin.

Above is the full Q&A.

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.