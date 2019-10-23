Butler transfer forward Joey Brunk's most anticipated contributions to Indiana in 2019-20 are expected to be in the locker room as a chemistry builder and leader, but he might have more to add on the court as well.

Year: Redshirt junior

Hometown: Indianapolis

Height/Weight: 6-foot-11, 245 lbs.

Position: Forward

2018-19 stats: 7.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 18.6 mpg, 33 games (13 starts)

2018-19 advanced stats: 20.2 player efficiency rating, 11.7 total rebound percentage, ranked No. 161 nationally in offensive rating by KenPom.com

On a team that head coach Archie Miller deems “quiet in nature,” Butler transfer forward Joey Brunk is going to serve a major role in leadership and chemistry, Miller and his teammates have said going into the 2019-20 season.

“He’s a leader on and off the floor,” IU senior forward De’Ron Davis said during Indiana basketball media day in September. “He brings a lot of energy. He won the title this year over the summer for warrior. He’s a loud voice for us.”

As the third newcomer, with forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Armaan Franklin, Brunk is noted for his college experience. He spent his last three seasons at Butler and has two years of eligibility remaining. That experience goes a long way in Miller’s trust that Brunk will be a positive influence on the communication and chemistry of the team.

That’s been a point of emphasis for Miller for his third season in Bloomington – developing chemistry that allows the talent to shine through. Brunk is a beacon for those efforts.

“Joey has been a great boost with his voice,” Miller said. “His personality has really shown in our workouts, our locker room.”

So far, his role in the locker room has bled onto the court as well, as Miller anticipates Brunk working in serious minutes for the Hoosiers this season. During a fairly arbitrary secret scrimmage against Marquette in Indianapolis, Brunk started for Indiana and had one of the better performances, scoring 11 points, recording seven rebounds and drawing a team-high six fouls in 20 minutes of play.

While Brunk will be splitting time with Jackson-Davis and Davis on the inside, Brunk has proven to have an ability to make the most of his minutes in college. He had the highest player efficiency rating (20.2) at Butler last season and was second on the team in total rebound percentage. Perhaps the statistic that stands out the most, though, is KenPom.com’s offensive rating, which ranked Brunk at No. 161 nationally – higher than any contributor on Butler or Indiana in their respective usage brackets.